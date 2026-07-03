Logos for Tejano Legends and various Houston institutions are displayed against a black and red background.

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TEJANO LEGENDS HOUSTON OFFICIAL CHAPTER 9

About this shop

TLHO Merchandise

NEW TLHO Shirt - Black item
NEW TLHO Shirt - Black
$25

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

NEW TLHO Shirt - Black - XXL item
NEW TLHO Shirt - Black - XXL
$30

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

NEW TLHO Shirt - Burgundy item
NEW TLHO Shirt - Burgundy
$25

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

NEW TLHO Shirt - Burgundy - XXL item
NEW TLHO Shirt - Burgundy - XXL
$30

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Black TLHO T-Shirt item
Black TLHO T-Shirt
$20

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Black TLHO T-Shirt - XXL item
Black TLHO T-Shirt - XXL
$25

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Pink TLHO T-Shirt item
Pink TLHO T-Shirt
$20

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Pink TLHO T-Shirt - XXL item
Pink TLHO T-Shirt - XXL
$25

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Burgundy TLHO T-Shirt item
Burgundy TLHO T-Shirt
$20

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Burgundy TLHO T-Shirt - XXL item
Burgundy TLHO T-Shirt - XXL
$25

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

Drink Koozie item
Drink Koozie
$5

All items are the price + shipping. Shipping will be a separate price.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!