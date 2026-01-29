TLUSA Troop MO-0831's Shop

Offered by
Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.
A cheesy steak dip! Add to ground beef for a quick ribeye burger.
Two great flavors combined to create an amazing dip!
A great combination between bacon and onion
A delicious balance of two popular flavors.
Sharp Bleu cheese with a spicy buffalo wing Sauce makes this a hit!
Comfort food at it's finest, essential for game day snacking.
Say cheese! Smooth and cheesy with a burst of bacon. Kids love this dip!
Crisp and cool. The taste of fresh cucumbers.
Packs a lot of punch! Doubles as a great sauce for salmon!
All popular Everything Bagel dip is great with veggies, chips or pretzels. Also season your salads, veggies, chicken, steaks, and pork.
A classic combination. Fresh taste of onions and garlic.
Just the right amount of spices makes this dip great for snacking, scooping, sandwiches or tacos.
The combination of roasted garlic, buttermilk ranch, onion and bacon make this dip a winner.
Cheese meets bacon meets jalapeno. A party favorite!
Tastes just like a baked potato loaded with all of your favorite toppings.
The fresh taste of crab now in a dip! Serve hot or cold!
Our Mexican dip has all the great authentic Mexican flavors with just a little spice.
A classic. Mix the taste of fresh onions and chives. Great with chips, nachos or fresh veggies.
Spicy & cheesy - Amazing dip for chips, veggies, or on a sandwich or wrap.
Chaddar cheese is hickory-kissed from the smoker. Combined with bacon this is a taste you will savor!
A spicy Italian dip that is cheesy, creamy and packed with sweet & savory tomaotes.
Fresh spinach meets goodness of Parmesan cheese. Serve as a hot or cold appetizer!
Peppercorns, onion, garlic and ranch gives this chunky dip a depth of flavor!
A sweet, mild onion flavor makes this delicious dip for veggies or chips.
A unique sweet heat dip that is as versatile as it is delicious.
(Gluten Free Mix)
Is delicious over pasta, chicken, veggies or dip you Italian bread in it! Yum!
Is a tasty addition to enchiladas, chicken, meatballs, shrimp or rice & veggies! Ole!!
(Gluten Free Mix)
Bringing Italy to your table
(Gluten Free Mix)
Capture the flavor of sundried tomato, basil and garlic in this delicious appetizer.
(Gluten Free Mix)
The fresh taste of pine nuts and basil from Genoa, Italy right to your table! Just add these dry mixes to 1 cup of regular olive oil, mix, let sit for 10 minutes and serve!
(Gluten Free Mix)
Our best seller! A quick, easy and memorable dip that will leave your family scraping the plate!
(Gluten Free Mix)
An Italian blend with a savory taste that works well with tossed over pasta or as a bread dip
(Gluten Free Mix)
Taking your burgers to flavor town! Great with veggies, beef, turkey, etc!
(Gluten Free Mix)
Bring the taste of New Orleans food straight to your table!
(Gluten Free Mix)
Sweet & Spicy
(Gluten Free Mix)
Great on ribs, steaks, and burgers!
(Gluten Free Mix)
Fantastic on chicken, fish or pork!
