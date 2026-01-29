TLUSA Troop MO-0831's Shop

TLUSA MO-0831

Asiago Ribeye Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


A cheesy steak dip! Add to ground beef for a quick ribeye burger.

Asiago & Roasted Garlic Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


Two great flavors combined to create an amazing dip!

Bacon & Onion
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


A great combination between bacon and onion

Bacon Horseradish Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


A delicious balance of two popular flavors.

Buffalo Blue Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Sharp Bleu cheese with a spicy buffalo wing Sauce makes this a hit!

Cheesy Bacon Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Comfort food at it's finest, essential for game day snacking.

Chile N' Cheese Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Say cheese! Smooth and cheesy with a burst of bacon. Kids love this dip!

Cucumber Dill Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Crisp and cool. The taste of fresh cucumbers.

Dill-icious
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


Packs a lot of punch! Doubles as a great sauce for salmon!

Everything Bagel Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


All popular Everything Bagel dip is great with veggies, chips or pretzels. Also season your salads, veggies, chicken, steaks, and pork.

Garlic and Onion Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


A classic combination. Fresh taste of onions and garlic.

Guacamole Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


Just the right amount of spices makes this dip great for snacking, scooping, sandwiches or tacos.

House Blend Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


The combination of roasted garlic, buttermilk ranch, onion and bacon make this dip a winner.

Jalapeno Poppers Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Cheese meets bacon meets jalapeno. A party favorite!

Loaded Potato Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Tastes just like a baked potato loaded with all of your favorite toppings.

Maryland Crab Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


The fresh taste of crab now in a dip! Serve hot or cold!

Mexican Fiesta Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


Our Mexican dip has all the great authentic Mexican flavors with just a little spice.

Onion N'Chive Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


A classic. Mix the taste of fresh onions and chives. Great with chips, nachos or fresh veggies.

Pepper Jack veggie dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


Spicy & cheesy - Amazing dip for chips, veggies, or on a sandwich or wrap.

Smoked Cheddar & Bacon
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Chaddar cheese is hickory-kissed from the smoker. Combined with bacon this is a taste you will savor!

Spicy Grilled Cheese & Tomato Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


A spicy Italian dip that is cheesy, creamy and packed with sweet & savory tomaotes.

Spinach Parmesan Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


Fresh spinach meets goodness of Parmesan cheese. Serve as a hot or cold appetizer!

Texas Ranch Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


Peppercorns, onion, garlic and ranch gives this chunky dip a depth of flavor!

Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)

Vidalia Onion Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels. (Gluten Free Mix)


A sweet, mild onion flavor makes this delicious dip for veggies or chips.

Wild Raspberry Chipotle Veggie Dip
$6

Add these dry mixes to 1 cup sour cream and 1 cup mayonnaise or 2 cups sour cream or for a low-fat version use 2 cups of regular plain yogurt. Let it sit in fridge for 1 hour and serve with fresh veggies, chips, or pretzels.


A unique sweet heat dip that is as versatile as it is delicious.

Roma Tomato Garlic & Basil Pasta Sauce
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Is delicious over pasta, chicken, veggies or dip you Italian bread in it! Yum!

Cheesy Jalapeno Pasta Sauce
$6

Is a tasty addition to enchiladas, chicken, meatballs, shrimp or rice & veggies! Ole!!

A Taste of Italy Olive Oil Bread Dip
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Bringing Italy to your table

Bruschetta Olive Oil Bread Dip
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Capture the flavor of sundried tomato, basil and garlic in this delicious appetizer.

Pesto Olive Oil Bread Dip
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)

The fresh taste of pine nuts and basil from Genoa, Italy right to your table! Just add these dry mixes to 1 cup of regular olive oil, mix, let sit for 10 minutes and serve!

Roasted Garlic & Herb Olive Oil Bread Dip
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)

Our best seller! A quick, easy and memorable dip that will leave your family scraping the plate!

Tuscan Blend Olive Oil Bread Dip
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


An Italian blend with a savory taste that works well with tossed over pasta or as a bread dip

Burger BBQ Rub
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Taking your burgers to flavor town! Great with veggies, beef, turkey, etc!

Blackened BBQ Rub
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Bring the taste of New Orleans food straight to your table!

Jamaican Jerk Chicken BBQ Rub
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Sweet & Spicy

Kansas City BBQ Rub
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Great on ribs, steaks, and burgers!


Southern Style BBQ Rub
$6

(Gluten Free Mix)


Fantastic on chicken, fish or pork!

Banana Cream Pie Dessert Mix
$6
Blueberry Lemon Dessert Mix
$6
Carmel Apple Dessert Mix
$6
Chocolate Mousse Dessert Mix
$6
Cinnabun Dessert Mix
$6
Great American Apple Pie Dessert Mix
$6
Key Lime Dessert Mix
$6
Maple Pecan Dessert Mix
$6
New York Cheesecake Dessert Mix
$6
Pumpkin Dessert Mix
$6
Sea Salt Carmel Dessert Mix
$6
White Chocolate Raspberry Dessert Mix
$6
