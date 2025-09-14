TM Band Boosters

Offered by

TM Band Boosters

About this shop

TM4 Band Boosters' SoundWave Spirit Store

DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: TM LOGO item
DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: TM LOGO
$25

Show off your Ram pride with our bold TM Logo Decal! Perfect for driveways, sidewalks.

DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: TM4 Band LOGO item
DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: TM4 Band LOGO
$25

Celebrate the TM4 Marching Band with a custom band logo decal — a spirited way to cheer on our musicians!

DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: TM RAM LOGO item
DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: TM RAM LOGO
$25

Put the Ram front and center! This fierce Ram Logo Decal makes a powerful spirit statement on your driveway.

DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: STUDENT JERSEY #1 item
DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: STUDENT JERSEY #1
$10

*MUST PURCHASE A $25 DECAL TO ADD ON* Highlight your student with their very own number decal — a personalized spirit boost for every performance.

DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: ALL THREE LOGOS item
DRIVEWAY SPRAYPAINT DECAL: ALL THREE LOGOS
$60

Can’t pick just one? Get all three designs — TM Logo, TM4 Band Logo, and TM Ram Logo — spray-painted together and SAVE $15.

Add a donation for TM Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!