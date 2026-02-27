TM4 GAME: BATTLE OF THE BANDS! Vendor Registration Fee Page

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, plus you will be given 1 table and two chairs. Must supply their own electricity and are responsible for cleaning up the space.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, plus you will be given 1 table and two chairs. Must supply their own electricity and are responsible for cleaning up the space.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, plus you will be given 1 table and two chairs. Must supply their own electricity and are responsible for cleaning up the space.
$
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