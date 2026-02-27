TM Band Boosters

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TM Band Boosters

About this event

TM4 GAME: BATTLE OF THE BANDS! Vendor Registration Fee Page

4440 N Union Rd

Trotwood, OH 45426, USA

FOOD Vendor Donation Fee
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, plus you will be given 1 table and two chairs. Must supply their own electricity and are responsible for cleaning up the space.

NON-FOOD Vendor Donation Fee
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, plus you will be given 1 table and two chairs. Must supply their own electricity and are responsible for cleaning up the space.

Student Entrepreneurs:HS & College w/ ID Vendor Donation Fee
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities, plus you will be given 1 table and two chairs. Must supply their own electricity and are responsible for cleaning up the space.

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