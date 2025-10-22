TM Band Boosters

🎺💜💛 TM4 Marching Band March to Mardi Gras 2026 is ON!

🎵 $250 — “Band Beat Sponsor”
Your logo featured on all TM4 Mardi Gras social media posts leading up to and after the event.

🎶 $500 — “Rhythm Sponsor”
Includes all of the above plus your logo added to the TM Band Boosters Facebook Page Banner during the campaign.

🎺 $750 — “Parade Marcher Sponsor”
Includes all of the above plus your logo featured on the official TM4 Mardi Gras Parade Banner that will be carried in every parade.

🎭 $1,000 — “ TM4 Mardi Gras Gold Sponsor”
Includes all of the above plus your logo printed on the back of the official travel shirts the TM4 Band will wear while traveling to and from Mardi Gras 2026.

