TMB Foundation & TriSigma Chapter 2025 Scholarship Auction

Up for Auction: A stunning, handcrafted wooden Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Shield – a true statement piece!
Show your pride and rep your organization in style with this beautifully made tribute to sisterhood and tradition!
Up for Auction: A Justin Hill autographed football – a must-have for Ravens fans and collectors alike!
This signed piece is a bold tribute to the spirit of the game and the legacy of greatness. Whether you display it proudly or gift it to a fellow fan, this is your chance to own a part ohfootball history!
Own a piece of NFL history with this authentic signed football from New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and one of the most electrifying young talents in the league.
This full-size football features a bold, hand-signed autograph from Nabers in permanent marker, making it a must-have collectible for Giants fans and sports memorabilia collectors alike.
Show your Big Blue pride with this exclusive New York Giants memorabilia set, featuring a Giants-themed Tiki and other artifacts including a team pin. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just starting your collection, this unique bundle adds personality, history, and color to any display.
Honor the rich legacy of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. with this beautifully handcrafted wooden shield, meticulously created to reflect the fraternity’s distinguished heritage, symbols, and pride.
Whether you're a Nupe looking to elevate your space or gifting a fellow brother, this piece is a timeless tribute to achievement in every field of human endeavor.
Own a truly unprecedented piece of NFL history with this mini replica helmet, hand-signed by top rookies from all 32 NFL teams' 2024 draft classes. This collector's item captures the future of the league in a single, stunning display — a must-have for serious NFL fans and memorabilia collectors alike.
