TMBA Foundation 8th Annual Juneteenth Celebration & Scholarship Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Anaheim, CA 92805, USA
10 left!
◊ 15 tickets to the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch (VIP seating)
◊ Title recognition across all 2026 Foundation events and 5 tickets to all TMBA Foundation ticketed events
◊ Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials, press releases, and the TMBA Foundation website along with acknowledgment on event signage and social media
◊ On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity at the Juneteenth Brunch
◊ A named scholarship sponsored by your firm or organization
◊ A seat on the Scholarship Selection Committee for 2026
◊ Vendor space at event
◊ Premium sponsor gift package
◊ 10 tickets to the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch (VIP seating)
◊ Platinum recognition across all 2026 Foundation events and 2 tickets to all TMBA Foundation ticketed events
◊ Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials, press releases, and the TMBA Foundation website along with acknowledgment on event signage and social media
◊ On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity at the Juneteenth Brunch
◊ A seat on the Scholarship Selection Committee for 2026
◊ Sponsor gift package
◊ 8 tickets to the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch (VIP seating)
◊ Recognition in all event materials and TMBA Foundation publications
◊ Prominent logo placement on all promotional materials, press releases, and the TMBA Foundation website along with acknowledgment on event signage and social media
◊ On-stage recognition at the Juneteenth Brunch
◊ Sponsor gift package
◊ 6 tickets to the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch (Preferential Seating)
◊ Recognition on event materials and TMBA Foundation website
◊ Event and table signage and acknowledgment at the event
Sponsor gift
◊ 4 tickets to the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch
◊ Logo featured on digital event promotions
◊ 2 tickets to the Juneteenth Scholarship Brunch
◊ Logo featured on digital event promotions
General Admission ( before April 30, 2026). Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas
General Admission-Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas
Government- Early Bird ( before April 30, 2026) must be employed by a governmental agency. Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas.
Government. Must be employed by a governmental agency. Includes brunch and drinks, except mimosas.
General Admission- Early Bird (before April 30, 2026) - Must be enrolled in a undergraduate or law school program.
General Admission - Must be enrolled in a undergraduate or law school program.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!