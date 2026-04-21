TMCC Silent Auction 2026

Enjoy a thoughtfully curated two night stay in the heart of Tyler, Texas designed for rest, connection, and a touch of luxury. Your experience begins with a peaceful Friday arrival at a beautiful local retreat where you can unwind and settle into your weekend escape.

Wake up refreshed on Saturday morning and start your day with a delightful breakfast at First Watch using your $25 gift card. From there, step into relaxation with a couples massage at Massage Envy, creating a moment to truly slow down and reconnect. After your spa experience, enjoy a $50 gift card for a little lunch or light shopping, giving you the freedom to explore and indulge at your own pace.

As the evening approaches, treat yourselves to an unforgettable dining experience at Humo with a $50 gift card, where authentic Mexican cuisine sets the tone for a warm and flavorful night out. Then return to your luxury Airbnb, leaving the distractions behind and embracing a quiet, intimate evening together.

This staycation is more than a getaway. It is an opportunity to pause, reconnect, and pour back into yourselves while enjoying some of Tyler’s favorite local experiences.





Valued at $900