TMCC Silent Auction 2026

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Enjoy a thoughtfully curated two night stay in the heart of Tyler, Texas designed for rest, connection, and a touch of luxury. Your experience begins with a peaceful Friday arrival at a beautiful local retreat where you can unwind and settle into your weekend escape.
Wake up refreshed on Saturday morning and start your day with a delightful breakfast at First Watch using your $25 gift card. From there, step into relaxation with a couples massage at Massage Envy, creating a moment to truly slow down and reconnect. After your spa experience, enjoy a $50 gift card for a little lunch or light shopping, giving you the freedom to explore and indulge at your own pace.
As the evening approaches, treat yourselves to an unforgettable dining experience at Humo with a $50 gift card, where authentic Mexican cuisine sets the tone for a warm and flavorful night out. Then return to your luxury Airbnb, leaving the distractions behind and embracing a quiet, intimate evening together.
This staycation is more than a getaway. It is an opportunity to pause, reconnect, and pour back into yourselves while enjoying some of Tyler’s favorite local experiences.
Valued at $900
Starting bid
Step into a day designed entirely for you with our Pamper Her Experience, a beautiful blend of relaxation, beauty, and simple pleasures. Begin by unwinding with a soothing massage at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa with a $100 gift card, allowing you to fully relax and reset.
Continue your self care journey with three exclusive vouchers from Everlasting Beauty, offering facial services and permanent makeup to enhance your glow and elevate your confidence.
From there, enjoy a little retail therapy with a $125 gift card to Target, perfect for treating yourself to something special.
End your day with a warm and satisfying meal at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen with a $25 gift card, giving you a moment to relax and reflect on a day well spent.
This experience is a gentle reminder to slow down, take care of yourself, and enjoy every moment of being poured into. Valued at $450
Starting bid
As part of our Silent Auction, the Building My Business Experience offers an incredible opportunity to turn your vision into a fully established business. With the expert guidance of Kristina Ross, you will be walked through the process of transforming your idea into a legitimate business structure. As both an attorney and a judge, she brings a depth of knowledge that ensures your Limited Liability Company is built with strength, clarity, and confidence from day one.
To complement your business foundation, you will also receive a Mini Business Photoshoot by Aesthetic Photography, giving your brand the professional and polished image it needs to stand out.
Valued at over $1,600, this Silent Auction experience is more than a package. It is a powerful investment into your future, equipping you with both the structure and the presence needed to launch your business the right way.
Starting bid
Presenting the Man in Excellence Experience, an exclusive Silent Auction package curated to elevate the way men experience self care, confidence, and luxury.
Start your experience with a Deluxe Hair and Facial Experience at TS Pro Grooming. This is not just a haircut, it is a full grooming experience designed for relaxation, refinement, and care. With the expertise of Tone Sosa, known as one of the top barbers in East Texas, you will leave feeling refreshed, confident, and polished.
Next, step into total relaxation at Relax Lab with a sensory deprivation float. This calming experience allows you to disconnect from the outside world and recharge mentally, bringing clarity, balance, and peace.
To top it all off, enjoy a luxury fragrance collection from Dillard's, featuring seven premium, full size designer scents valued at over $1,200.
With a total value of $1,500, this Silent Auction experience is more than a package. It is an opportunity to invest in yourself, embrace excellence, and step into a higher level of self care and confidence.
Starting bid
Step into a powerful self care and wellness experience with this exclusive Silent Auction package designed to help you look good, feel good, and perform at your best.
Begin your transformation with a Body Shop fitness experience, featuring three complimentary one hour personal training sessions with personalized coaching, professional guidance, and lasting results. This package, valued at $180, also includes a bonus customized R3 meal plan valued at $60, giving you the tools to strengthen your body and reset your mindset.
To elevate your wellness journey even further, this experience also includes a FREE Day Pass to iCRYO Tyler , where you can choose three premium lifestyle services such as cryotherapy, infrared sauna, compression therapy, red light therapy, or a zerobody dry float. In addition, enjoy one premium IV therapy cocktail designed to restore, hydrate, and energize your body from within.
This Silent Auction package is more than fitness. It is a full mind and body reset, offering the perfect opportunity to invest in yourself, recharge, and step into a healthier, stronger version of you. Value of experience $350
Starting bid
Take your financial future to the next level with this powerful Silent Auction package from Next Level Financial Solutions. The Next Level Credit Confidence Package is a comprehensive credit improvement experience designed to educate, empower, and elevate your financial standing.
This package includes a personalized credit consultation and full credit analysis, six months of professional credit services to dispute and correct inaccurate or outdated information, and monthly one on one strategy sessions. You will also receive expert guidance on building and rebuilding your credit the right way.
Valued at $1,000, this experience provides you with the tools, knowledge, and support needed to take control of your credit and position yourself for greater financial opportunities.
Starting bid
Introducing The Fast Food Experience, a fun and flavorful Silent Auction package packed with some of your favorite go to spots.
Enjoy a variety of popular favorites including Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, McDonald's, Whataburger, Popeyes, 7 Brew Coffee, Starbucks, and more.
Whether you are grabbing a quick bite, fueling your day with coffee, or treating the family, this package gives you the freedom to enjoy a little bit of everything.
Perfect for busy days, casual outings, or simply enjoying your favorites, The Fast Food Experience is all about convenience, variety, and satisfying every craving. Valus is $250
Starting bid
Indulge in elegance with this unforgettable Silent Auction experience at Kiepersol Estates Winery. Designed for four guests, this wine tasting tour invites you to step into a world of luxury, flavor, and refinement while learning how to select the perfect wine with confidence.
From guided tastings to the beauty of the vineyard, this experience is the perfect blend of education and indulgence, making it ideal for a memorable outing with friends.
To complete your evening, enjoy a $100 gift card for Super 1 Foods. Taking care of your gas and other needs on your way home, generously sponsored by Brookshire's.
With a total value of $600, this experience offers the perfect opportunity to sip, savor, and enjoy a night of luxury in the heart of East Texas.
Starting bid
Enjoy another elevated night out with this unforgettable Silent Auction experience at Nourish ETX, known for its phenomenal wine selection and inviting atmosphere. This package includes a wine tasting experience for four guests, giving you the perfect opportunity to explore and indulge in a curated collection of wines.
Pair your tasting with their delicious small plates and beautifully crafted charcuterie boards, designed to complement every sip and enhance your overall experience.
To make your evening even more enjoyable, this package also includes a $100 gift card sponsored by Brookshire's to cover your Gas or a late night snack from Super 1 Foods.
This experience is perfect for a girls night, date night, or simply a moment to unwind, connect, and savor the finer things. Value is $250
Starting bid
One of our most exciting Silent Auction items of the evening is an unforgettable experience in the sky and on the green.
Begin with an incredible opportunity from Skypark Aviation, where you will step into the world of flight and experience what it feels like to learn how to fly. From climbing through the clouds to seeing the horizon from a whole new perspective, this is truly a once in a lifetime moment.
After your wheels touch back down, continue the experience with a round of golf at Cascades Country Club. This gift card is valid for four players to enjoy a relaxing and scenic round on one of East Texas’ most beautiful courses.
With a total value of $800, this Silent Auction package perfectly blends adventure and leisure, making it an experience you will never forget.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delightful Silent Auction experience that blends fine dining with a little retail indulgence. Treat yourself to an unforgettable meal with a $250 gift certificate to Bernard's, one of Tyler’s beloved local favorites known for its exceptional cuisine and inviting atmosphere.
Then continue the experience with a $125 gift card to Target, perfect for a little shopping, everyday essentials, or something special just for you.
This package offers the perfect balance of great food and effortless enjoyment, making it a simple yet rewarding experience.
Starting bid
Step into your moment with this stunning Silent Auction experience from DJacques Photography, led by Dashown Patton-Jacques. Valued at $575, this full photography package is designed to capture your confidence, elevate your presence, and bring your vision to life.
This experience includes dedicated studio time, professionally edited images, and your choice of a headshot session or a full branding shoot tailored to your personal or professional goals. To ensure you look and feel your absolute best, a professional makeup artist is also included so you are fully camera ready before stepping in front of the lens.
To make this package even more extraordinary, Dillard's has generously added a luxury Coach fragrance and candle basket valued at $1,200, featuring premium name brand perfumes and an elegant candle selection.
Whether you are updating your headshots, building your brand, or simply ready to step into a new level of confidence, this experience is about more than photos. It is about showing up, owning your image, and embracing luxury from the inside out.
Value is $1750.00
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