TMHS Cheer Booster Memberships

Includes:

-Booster Membership

-Gold Sponsorship

-Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on the TMHS Cheer

Booster website

-Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on TMHS Cheer Booster

banner displayed at all Varsity home football games.

-Sponsor Sign

-Counts towards athlete's overall sponsorship goal





To opt out of the automatic 17% donation charge, choose the drop down menu and select "Other" at checkout.