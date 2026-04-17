TMHS Cheer Booster Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Membership Only
Includes:
-Booster Membership
-Gold Sponsorship
-Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on the TMHS Cheer
Booster website
-Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on TMHS Cheer Booster
banner displayed at all Varsity home football games.
-Sponsor Sign
-Counts towards athlete's overall sponsorship goal
To opt out of the automatic 17% donation charge, choose the drop down menu and select "Other" at checkout.
Includes:
-Booster Membership
-Platinum Sponsorship
-Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on the TMHS Cheer
Booster website.
-Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on TMHS Cheer Booster
banner displayed at all Varsity home football games.
-Company mentioned and linked on TMHS Cheer Booster social
media pages
-Company mentioned at all Varsity home football games
-Sponsor Sign
-Counts towards athlete's overall sponsorship goal
To opt out of the automatic 17% donation charge, choose the drop down menu and select "Other" at checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!