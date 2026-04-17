Tomball Memorial Cheer Booster Club

Offered by

Tomball Memorial Cheer Booster Club

About the memberships

TMHS Cheer Booster Memberships

Membership Only
$35

Membership Only

Gold
$500

 Includes: 

          -Booster Membership

-Gold Sponsorship

          -Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on the TMHS Cheer          

           Booster website

          -Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on TMHS Cheer Booster 

           banner displayed at all Varsity home football games.

          -Sponsor Sign

          -Counts towards athlete's overall sponsorship goal


To opt out of the automatic 17% donation charge, choose the drop down menu and select "Other" at checkout.

Platinum
$1,000

  Includes:

          -Booster Membership

-Platinum Sponsorship

          -Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on the TMHS Cheer 

           Booster website.

          -Company or Family Name/Logo displayed on TMHS Cheer Booster 

            banner displayed at all Varsity home football games.

          -Company mentioned and linked on TMHS Cheer Booster social 

           media pages

          -Company mentioned at all Varsity home football games

          -Sponsor Sign

-Counts towards athlete's overall sponsorship goal


To opt out of the automatic 17% donation charge, choose the drop down menu and select "Other" at checkout.

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