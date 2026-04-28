TMO 60th Anniversary - Sisterhood of 60 Circle

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Los Angeles, CA 90232, USA
Sisterhood of 60 Circle
A distinguished group of women committed to honoring 60 years of legacy through collective giving, sisterhood, and impact.
Members of this circle receive recognition as a founding supporter, exclusive acknowledgment at the 60th Anniversary Celebration, and special access to curated sisterhood experiences, while directly supporting scholarships, community programs, and initiatives that uplift and empower future generations.
Sisterhood of 60 Circle
A distinguished group of women committed to honoring 60 years of legacy through collective giving, sisterhood, and impact.
Members of this circle receive recognition as a founding supporter, exclusive acknowledgment at the 60th Anniversary Celebration, and special access to curated sisterhood experiences, while directly supporting scholarships, community programs, and initiatives that uplift and empower future generations.
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