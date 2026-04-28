The Pink Tea Rose Foundation

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The Pink Tea Rose Foundation

About this event

TMO 60th Anniversary - Sisterhood of 60 Circle

5965 Washington Blvd 3rd Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90232, USA

Sisterhood of 60 Circle- Full Payment
$1,000

Sisterhood of 60 Circle
A distinguished group of women committed to honoring 60 years of legacy through collective giving, sisterhood, and impact.


Members of this circle receive recognition as a founding supporter, exclusive acknowledgment at the 60th Anniversary Celebration, and special access to curated sisterhood experiences, while directly supporting scholarships, community programs, and initiatives that uplift and empower future generations.

Split Payment ($250 x 4= $1,000)
$250

Sisterhood of 60 Circle
A distinguished group of women committed to honoring 60 years of legacy through collective giving, sisterhood, and impact.


Members of this circle receive recognition as a founding supporter, exclusive acknowledgment at the 60th Anniversary Celebration, and special access to curated sisterhood experiences, while directly supporting scholarships, community programs, and initiatives that uplift and empower future generations.

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