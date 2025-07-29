TN Valley ASHRAE - Local Chapter Support Dues

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This level of membership covers your portion of our operating costs and lunch at 9 monthly meetings. On average, lunch is expected to cost us $20 pp. If you plan to attend 3 or more meetings, this is the best option for you :)
This level of membership covers your portion of our operating costs. When you are able to make it to a chapter meeting, you will simply pay $20 to cover the cost of your lunch on that day.
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