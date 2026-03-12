TNCBA #5 - S. Holston (4.18.26)

Hosted by
About this event
**The tournament entry fee is $20 per angler. If you are paying for your fishing partner as well, purchase two tickets.
**To be entered in for big bass prizes at each tournament and at the end of the year, you must pay an annual Big Bass Entry Fee. If you are paying for your fishing partner as well, purchase two tickets.
**Anglers may fish two events with the TN Christian Bass Anglers as guests, before they need to become a member...AOY and TOY points will only be awarded to anglers fishing a TNCBA event as a member. If you are paying for your fishing partner as well, purchase two tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!