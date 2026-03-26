TNR Appointment (April 24th 2026)

Reserve a TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) appointment for one community cat 🐾





Each ticket secures a spot on your selected transport date and includes:

✔️ Spay/Neuter surgery (via Texas Coalition for Animal Protection )

✔️ Rabies vaccination

✔️ Overnight Boarding (2 nights)

✔️ Transport to and from the clinic

✔️ Return of the cat to your property for release





💲 Cost: $50 per cat

🎟️ Each ticket = ONE cat





📍 Drop-off location and timing will be provided after booking





⚠️ Cats must be brought in humane traps

🪤 Trap rentals are available separately if needed





This service is intended for community cats living on private property outside city limits.





By participating, you are helping reduce overpopulation and improve the health and safety of community cats in Brown County.





✅ This ticket is valid for April 24th transport only





❗ No refunds for missed drop-off times due to limited capacity. Each ticket is valid only for the selected date.