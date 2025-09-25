TNR Registration - October 2025

This event is for UNOWNED cats located in WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO who will be trapped/neutered/returned only. If you do not meet these requirements, you will be refunded and tickets cancelled. Reserve space for all of the cats you are bringing from a single address. If you are reserving space for more than one address, submit this form multiple times. This deposit is refundable upon TNR pickup. Spots that are reserved and not utilized will not be refunded and funds will be used to assist with TNR costs. Should you need to change any of your reservation details, email [email protected] as soon as possible. If you would like to inquire about registering more than 20 cats for a single location, email [email protected].