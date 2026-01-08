TNVR Appointment

Offered by
About this shop
Use this option to submit full base payment for a confirmed TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) appointment through Bailey’s Human Rescue.
The $55 fee reflects the base cost per cat and does not fully cover additional medical care, medications, or unforeseen clinic expenses.
Payments are non-refundable, including if cats are not brought for any reason.
Use this option to submit a subsidized payment for a confirmed TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) appointment through Bailey’s Human Rescue.
This option is available if you are unable to cover the full cost of services.
Payments are non-refundable, including if cats are not brought for any reason.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!