Baileys Human Rescue Incorporated

Offered by

Baileys Human Rescue Incorporated

About this shop

TNVR Appointment

TNVR Appointment (Per Cat) item
TNVR Appointment (Per Cat)
$55

Use this option to submit full base payment for a confirmed TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) appointment through Bailey’s Human Rescue.
The $55 fee reflects the base cost per cat and does not fully cover additional medical care, medications, or unforeseen clinic expenses.
Payments are non-refundable, including if cats are not brought for any reason.

Subsidized TNVR Appointment (Per Cat) item
Subsidized TNVR Appointment (Per Cat)
$25

Use this option to submit a subsidized payment for a confirmed TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) appointment through Bailey’s Human Rescue.
This option is available if you are unable to cover the full cost of services.
Payments are non-refundable, including if cats are not brought for any reason.

Add a donation for Baileys Human Rescue Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!