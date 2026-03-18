TNVR Appointments 2.0

This fee reserves your space at one of our partner TNVR clinics. Please review our refund policy before completing your purchase.





Refund Policy

A $38 booking fee is included in your total and is non-refundable under any circumstances.

The remaining $22 is refundable if you cancel at least 7 days before your scheduled appointment. Cancellations made less than 7 days before your appointment are not eligible for any refund.

If your appointment was discounted below $38, no portion of your fee is refundable.

Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or (919) 351-2383.