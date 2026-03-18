TNVR Appointments 2.0

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About this shop
This fee reserves your space at one of our partner TNVR clinics. Please review our refund policy before completing your purchase.
Refund Policy
A $38 booking fee is included in your total and is non-refundable under any circumstances.
The remaining $22 is refundable if you cancel at least 7 days before your scheduled appointment. Cancellations made less than 7 days before your appointment are not eligible for any refund.
If your appointment was discounted below $38, no portion of your fee is refundable.
Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or (919) 351-2383.
Not everyone who cares for outdoor cats can afford the cost of TNVR. Your contribution helps us subsidize appointments for caretakers who need financial assistance, so more cats can be sterilized and fewer kittens are born into difficult lives outdoors.
Every dollar goes directly toward support of this mission.
Thank you for making community cat care possible for everyone. 💕🐾
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!