La Center United

Offered by

La Center United

About the memberships

To The Loft Parents of PREVIOUS Year

The Loft Registration - Youth
$25

Valid until July 20, 2027

 Hours of Operation

The Loft is open every Wednesday that the La Center School District is in session, from 3:30PM to 5:30PM.

Getting Started

Each youth is required to complete both a registration and parent release form prior to attending The Loft Teen Center.

Youth are responsible for...

Abiding by the Youth Code of Conduct at all times while at The Loft:

  • Signing in and out EVERY time they enter and exit the Teen Center. 
    • The youth must use their correct first and last name, write legibly and enter the current time when entering or leaving.  
    • Once a teen leaves they will not be readmitted into the teen center.   
  • Being courteous and respectful of adults and fellow participants at all times. 
  • Showing respect for The Loft, La Center United and La Center Wheel Club or other designated venue property as well as the personal property of others.  
  • Following the instruction of volunteer staff.  If a youth disobeys any volunteer, either by action or word, an incident report will be completed and a parent/guardian notified.
  • Reporting any potentially dangerous and/or illegal situations regarding weapons, drugs, alcohol, fireworks, fights, property damage, theft, etc. (even if heard not seen) to a volunteer.
The Loft Registration - Volunteer
Free

No expiration

You are appreciated!

Thank you for making a commitment to The Loft. We hope your experience here will be fulfilling.

What Do I Do?

La Center United members will train you and help you become familiar and comfortable volunteering at The Loft. Your main job is to ensure that all youth are safe, comfortable, and having fun. In order to accomplish these goals it is advised that you interact with the youth and engage in activities with them. It is highly recommended to plan an activity for the youth at least once per year and encourage them to participate during all activities.

What’s my Schedule?

The Loft is always looking for volunteers and scheduling is flexible.  Each volunteer will be able to pick dates that work best for you but scheduling ahead of time is a must.  The more time you can commit to The Loft the better relationships you will be able to build with the youth in attendance.

When you volunteer, it is expected that you will arrive at The Loft at 3PM and stay until the last teen is picked up.

Add a donation for La Center United

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