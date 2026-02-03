Empty Cradle

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Empty Cradle

To the Moon and Back Gala

39847 Calle Contento

Temecula, CA 92591, USA

Gala Event Ticket
$75

Your gala ticket includes a beautifully curated dinner, 1 drink ticket, silent auction, lively dancing, and a meaningful selection of remembrance activities designed to bring comfort, connection, and community.

Gala Table for 10
$700

A Table for 10 offers a meaningful way to experience the evening together while supporting our mission. This package includes seating for ten guests, each enjoying a beautifully curated dinner, one drink ticket, access to our silent auction, lively dancing, and a thoughtful selection of remembrance activities designed to foster comfort, connection, and community. When you reserve a full table, you’ll receive a $50 savings— $5 off per guest—making it a wonderful way to gather friends, family, or colleagues for a memorable night of honoring, healing, and giving back.

Table Sponsorship
$150

Become a special part of To the Moon and Back by sponsoring a table. Each Gala Table Sponsorship offers families, individuals, and businesses a meaningful way to honor a precious baby, showcase company support, or celebrate a loved one’s legacy.

Moonlight Sponsor
$5,000

One (1) reserved table (8 tickets total), Premier logo recognition on event signage, Logo featured on event website and social media, Full-page ad in the printed gala program, Recognition from the stage during the event

Starlight Sponsor
$3,000

Six (6) gala tickets, Logo recognition on event signage and website, Half-page ad in the printed program, Recognition during the program

Twilight Sponsor
$1,500

Four (4) gala tickets, Logo or name listed in printed program, Recognition on the event website

Crescent Sponsor
$750

Two (2) gala tickets, Name listed in the printed program

New Moon Sponsor
$500

One (1) gala ticket, Name listed in the printed program

Add a donation for Empty Cradle

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!