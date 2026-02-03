To the Moon and Back Gala

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Your gala ticket includes a beautifully curated dinner, 1 drink ticket, silent auction, lively dancing, and a meaningful selection of remembrance activities designed to bring comfort, connection, and community.
A Table for 10 offers a meaningful way to experience the evening together while supporting our mission. This package includes seating for ten guests, each enjoying a beautifully curated dinner, one drink ticket, access to our silent auction, lively dancing, and a thoughtful selection of remembrance activities designed to foster comfort, connection, and community. When you reserve a full table, you’ll receive a $50 savings— $5 off per guest—making it a wonderful way to gather friends, family, or colleagues for a memorable night of honoring, healing, and giving back.
Become a special part of To the Moon and Back by sponsoring a table. Each Gala Table Sponsorship offers families, individuals, and businesses a meaningful way to honor a precious baby, showcase company support, or celebrate a loved one’s legacy.
One (1) reserved table (8 tickets total), Premier logo recognition on event signage, Logo featured on event website and social media, Full-page ad in the printed gala program, Recognition from the stage during the event
Six (6) gala tickets, Logo recognition on event signage and website, Half-page ad in the printed program, Recognition during the program
Four (4) gala tickets, Logo or name listed in printed program, Recognition on the event website
Two (2) gala tickets, Name listed in the printed program
One (1) gala ticket, Name listed in the printed program
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!