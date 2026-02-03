To the Moon and Back Gala

A Table for 10 offers a meaningful way to experience the evening together while supporting our mission. This package includes seating for ten guests, each enjoying a beautifully curated dinner, one drink ticket, access to our silent auction, lively dancing, and a thoughtful selection of remembrance activities designed to foster comfort, connection, and community. When you reserve a full table, you’ll receive a $50 savings— $5 off per guest—making it a wonderful way to gather friends, family, or colleagues for a memorable night of honoring, healing, and giving back.