Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts

Hosted by

Habitat for Humanity North Central Massachusetts

About this event

Toast to Hope

31 Andrews Pkwy

Devens, MA 01434, USA

General Admission
$35
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Event Sponsor
$3,000

Event photos featuring sponsor attendees for publication, sponsor featured in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you article in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on

Habitat NCM website and social media pages, ad in event program, opportunity to speak at event. (6 event Tickets Included)

Wine Glass Sponsor
$2,000

Wine glasses with sponsor logo distributed at event, sponsor recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you article in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), special mention on Habitat NCM website, one page ad in event program. (5 event Tickets Included)

Appetizer Sponsor
$1,000

Table sign with corporate logo, recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website, ad in event program. (3 event Tickets Included)

Venue Sponsor
$800

Ad in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page. (2 event Tickets Included)

Community Partner
$250

Ad in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page. (1 event Tickets Included and 1/2 price guest ticket-$15 )

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