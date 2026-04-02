Toast to Hope

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Event photos featuring sponsor attendees for publication, sponsor featured in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you article in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on
Habitat NCM website and social media pages, ad in event program, opportunity to speak at event. (6 event Tickets Included)
Wine glasses with sponsor logo distributed at event, sponsor recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you article in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), special mention on Habitat NCM website, one page ad in event program. (5 event Tickets Included)
Table sign with corporate logo, recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website, ad in event program. (3 event Tickets Included)
Ad in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page. (2 event Tickets Included)
Ad in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (print and electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page. (1 event Tickets Included and 1/2 price guest ticket-$15 )
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