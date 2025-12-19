Toast to the Trades: Breaking Barriers, Building Equity

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About this event
Platinum Sponsors demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing equity in the skilled trades and supporting women’s success in the workforce. This level includes premium visibility before, during, and after the event, reserved seating for eight guests, and opportunities for on-site recognition. Platinum Sponsors receive the highest level of acknowledgment across event materials, digital platforms, and Heartland Women in Trades communications. Platinum level sponsors will also receive premium visibility before, during, and after the Midwest Tradeswomen Summit as well as 6 registrations to attend the event.
Gold Sponsors play a leading role in supporting Heartland Women in Trades’ mission and the continued growth of this work across the region. This sponsorship includes reserved seating for eight guests, prominent recognition throughout the event, and visibility across select promotional materials and digital channels.
Silver Sponsors help strengthen pathways for women in the trades while gaining meaningful recognition among labor, industry, and community partners. This level includes reserved seating for eight guests and recognition through event materials, digital platforms, and Heartland Women in Trades communications.
Bronze Sponsors support the success of Toast to the Trades and Heartland Women in Trades’ ongoing workforce efforts. This level includes reserved seating for eight guests and recognition during the event and in select promotional and digital materials.
Includes reserved seating for eight guests at a dedicated table. This option is ideal for organizations, employers, or groups who wish to attend together without sponsorship or promotional benefits.
Includes reserved seating for four guests at a shared table. This option offers group attendance without sponsorship or promotional benefits.
Includes admission for one guest. Seating is assigned by Heartland Women in Trades. Individual tickets do not include reserved table seating or promotional benefits.
The Tradeswomen Access Table is designed to remove barriers by supporting tradeswomen’s attendance at this weekday event. Sponsors may invite their own tradeswomen to attend or partner with Heartland Women in Trades to help fill the table with tradeswomen from our community. Includes reserved seating for eight guests and recognition as a Tradeswomen Access Partner.
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