Toast to the Trades: Breaking Barriers, Building Equity

Platinum Sponsors demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing equity in the skilled trades and supporting women’s success in the workforce. This level includes premium visibility before, during, and after the event, reserved seating for eight guests, and opportunities for on-site recognition. Platinum Sponsors receive the highest level of acknowledgment across event materials, digital platforms, and Heartland Women in Trades communications. Platinum level sponsors will also receive premium visibility before, during, and after the Midwest Tradeswomen Summit as well as 6 registrations to attend the event.