Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters Silent Auction Friday Night take2

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Starting bid
Bidding for seat 3 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 4 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 5 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 6 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 1 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 3 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 4 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 5 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 6 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor
Starting bid
Bidding for seat 7 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor
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