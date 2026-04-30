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Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

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Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters Silent Auction Friday Night take2

Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 3 item
Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 3
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 3 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.

Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 4 item
Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 4
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 4 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.

Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 5 item
Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 5
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 5 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.

Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 6 item
Friday Dinner with Gauri Seat 6
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 6 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Gauri Seshadri, 1st Vice President of Toastmasters International.

Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 1 item
Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 1
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 1 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor

Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 3 item
Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 3
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 3 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor

Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 4 item
Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 4
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 4 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor

Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 5 item
Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 5
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 5 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor

Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 6 item
Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 6
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 6 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor

Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 7 item
Friday Dinner with Bob Hooey Seat 7
$10

Starting bid

Bidding for seat 7 of 7 for Friday Night dinner with Bob Hooey, Accredited Speaker and Past Region Advisor

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