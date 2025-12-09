Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
The 24 books in the series depict the two years following the children’s arrival. Needless to say, it’s a hard transition for everyone, including grandparents Charlotte and Bob Stevenson who not only had gotten used to not having young children on the farm, but now have to cope with the death of their only daughter. Given a second chance at parenting, Charlotte tries not to make the mistakes she made before, while still instilling her values. Her strong faith and supportive friends help her find her way.
Starting bid
13pc Bath & Body Set For Women, White Rose & Jasmine Scent - Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Body Scrub, Salts, 6 Bath Bombs, Pouf, Cosmetic Bag & Gold Tub
Starting bid
13pc Bath & Body Set For Men, White Rose & Jasmine Scent - Shower Gel, Bubble Bath, Body Scrub, Salts, 6 Bath Bombs, & Gold Tub
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!