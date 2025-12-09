Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters Silent Auction

The 24 books in the series depict the two years following the children’s arrival. Needless to say, it’s a hard transition for everyone, including grandparents Charlotte and Bob Stevenson who not only had gotten used to not having young children on the farm, but now have to cope with the death of their only daughter. Given a second chance at parenting, Charlotte tries not to make the mistakes she made before, while still instilling her values. Her strong faith and supportive friends help her find her way.