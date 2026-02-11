Central Austin Toastmasters' Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Toastmasters International New Member Fee. One-time registration fee required for all new Toastmasters members. This fee covers your enrollment with Toastmasters International, including access to the Pathways learning experience, member resources, and your official TI membership profile. Paid once at the time of joining — not required for renewals.
Covers: April 1 – September 30 OR October 1 – March 31
Semi-Annual Club Membership Dues. Full six-month membership dues covering an entire semi-annual period. Includes $60 to Toastmasters International and $24 in local club dues. Whether you're renewing your membership or joining at the very start of a new term, this covers you for the complete period and grants full access to all club meetings, educational programs, and member benefits.
Covers: May 1 – September 30 OR November 1 – March 31
Prorated Membership Dues — 5-Month Term. Prorated semi-annual dues for members joining one month into the current term. Includes a proportional share of Toastmasters International dues and the full local club dues. Covers you through the end of the current six-month period.
Covers: June 1 – September 30 OR December 1 – March 31
Prorated Membership Dues — 4-Month Term. Prorated semi-annual dues for members joining two months into the current term. Includes a proportional share of Toastmasters International dues and the full local club dues. Covers you through the end of the current six-month period.
Covers: July 1 – September 30 OR January 1 – March 31
Prorated Membership Dues — 3-Month Term. Prorated semi-annual dues for members joining at the midpoint of the current term. Includes a proportional share of Toastmasters International dues and the full local club dues. Covers you through the end of the current six-month period.
Covers: August 1 – September 30 OR February 1 – March 31
Prorated Membership Dues — 2-Month Term. Prorated semi-annual dues for members joining four months into the current term. Includes a proportional share of Toastmasters International dues and the full local club dues. Covers you through the end of the current six-month period.
Covers: September 1 – September 30 OR March 1 – March 31
Prorated Membership Dues — 1-Month Term. Prorated semi-annual dues for members joining in the final month of the current term. Includes a proportional share of Toastmasters International dues and the full local club dues. Covers you through the end of the current six-month period.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!