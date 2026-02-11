Central Austin Toastmasters' Shop

Covers: April 1 – September 30 OR October 1 – March 31

Semi-Annual Club Membership Dues. Full six-month membership dues covering an entire semi-annual period. Includes $60 to Toastmasters International and $24 in local club dues. Whether you're renewing your membership or joining at the very start of a new term, this covers you for the complete period and grants full access to all club meetings, educational programs, and member benefits.