Toby's Pack K9 Rehab and Rehoming Center Sponsorships

In exchange for sponsoring 12 scholarships ($1,800/yr.)

• Naming rights to scholarship series. May be awarded in twelve different names if donor chooses.

• Logo and bio appear on our website

• Logo to be included in tier one on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, etc)

• Logo to appear on separate event signage

• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos

• Monthly promo shout-out on social media channels

• Early access to event tickets

• Exclusive sponsor zippered hoodie