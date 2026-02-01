Toby's Pack K9 Rehab and Rehoming Center

Offered by

Toby's Pack K9 Rehab and Rehoming Center

About the memberships

Toby's Pack K9 Rehab and Rehoming Center Sponsorships

Premium VIP Sponsorship
$1,800

Valid until May 9, 2027

In exchange for sponsoring 12 scholarships ($1,800/yr.)

• Naming rights to scholarship series. May be awarded in twelve different names if donor chooses.

• Logo and bio appear on our website

• Logo to be included in tier one on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, etc)

• Logo to appear on separate event signage

• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos

• Monthly promo shout-out on social media channels

• Early access to event tickets

• Exclusive sponsor zippered hoodie

Platinum Sponsorship
$900

Valid until May 9, 2027

In exchange for sponsoring 6 scholarships ($900/yr.)

• Naming rights to scholarship series. May be awarded in six different names if donor chooses.

• Logo and bio appear on our website

• Logo to be included in tier two on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, etc)

• Logo to appear on event signage with other sponsors

• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos

Gold Sponsorship
$600

Valid until May 9, 2027

In exchange for sponsoring 4 scholarships ($600/yr.)

• Naming rights to scholarship series.

• Logo and bio appear on our website

• Logo to be included in tier three on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, ect)

• Logo to appear on event signage with other sponsors

• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos

Bronze Sponsorship
Pay what you can

Valid until May 9, 2027

Single event sponsorship ($50-500)

This option helps us offset the costs associated with bringing quality educational events to our community.


$100

• Logo to be included in tier four on apparel created for that event

• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos


$250

All of the above, plus

• Logo to appear on event signage with other sponsors


$500

All of the above, PLUS

• TWO complementary shirts created for that event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!