Toby's Pack K9 Rehab and Rehoming Center Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 9, 2027
In exchange for sponsoring 12 scholarships ($1,800/yr.)
• Naming rights to scholarship series. May be awarded in twelve different names if donor chooses.
• Logo and bio appear on our website
• Logo to be included in tier one on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, etc)
• Logo to appear on separate event signage
• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos
• Monthly promo shout-out on social media channels
• Early access to event tickets
• Exclusive sponsor zippered hoodie
Valid until May 9, 2027
In exchange for sponsoring 6 scholarships ($900/yr.)
• Naming rights to scholarship series. May be awarded in six different names if donor chooses.
• Logo and bio appear on our website
• Logo to be included in tier two on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, etc)
• Logo to appear on event signage with other sponsors
• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos
Valid until May 9, 2027
In exchange for sponsoring 4 scholarships ($600/yr.)
• Naming rights to scholarship series.
• Logo and bio appear on our website
• Logo to be included in tier three on apparel created for three annual events (educational seminars, and Santa’s Helper event, ect)
• Logo to appear on event signage with other sponsors
• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos
Valid until May 9, 2027
Single event sponsorship ($50-500)
This option helps us offset the costs associated with bringing quality educational events to our community.
$100
• Logo to be included in tier four on apparel created for that event
• Company name and logo to appear on social media event promos
$250
All of the above, plus
• Logo to appear on event signage with other sponsors
$500
All of the above, PLUS
• TWO complementary shirts created for that event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!