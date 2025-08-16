TOD Magazine

  • 💬 Exclusive Interview with Serita Jakes – Her heart and vision for women who feel lost, as we look ahead to 2026.
  • 🎟️ Monthly Raffle Participation – Be part of our fun giveaways and community support.
  • 🙏 The Counselor’s Corner with Pastor Sheldon – Wisdom, encouragement, and answers to real-life struggles.
  • 💻 How to Make Actual Money Online – Learn practical steps with websites and resources to help you thrive financially.

TOD Magazine is more than a publication — it’s a movement to build faith, empower lives, and equip the body of Christ for victory in every area!

  • 🎤 Kelly Price Speaks Out – addressing her allegations regarding the Judges on Sunday Best and the journey of resilience and faith behind her voice.
  • 💒 Inspiring ministry features to encourage your walk with God.
  • 🕊️ Exclusive content from Pastor Sheldon’s Counselor’s Corner – tackling faith, life, and mental health.
  • 📚 Practical tools to help you thrive spiritually, mentally, and financially.

TOD Magazine continues to bring you honest, uplifting, and life-changing stories that connect faith to real life.

👀 Where is Prophet Todd Hall now?
The Praiseologist speaks out on his ministry, his anointing, and the controversy.
📰 Read the full story in the October issue of TOD Magazine!

🔥 From the pulpit to the headlines — Prophet Todd Hall remains one of the most talked-about voices in the church today.
Discover his journey and what’s next in TOD Magazine, October Edition.

⚡ Love him or question him, you can’t ignore him.
Prophet Todd Hall: Where is he now?
Find out in the October issue of TOD Magazine.

