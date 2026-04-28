Today's Junior Golfer's Dobson Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
RARE Authentic NFL Superbowl XLI jersey (orange) signed by NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher
Starting bid
RARE Authentic NFL Superbowl XLI jersey (Throwback Blue) signed by NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher
Starting bid
RARE Authentic NFL "Duke" football signed by NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher
Starting bid
1 of 1 leather football headcover signed by pro football hall of famer Brian Urlacher
Starting bid
1 of 1 leather headcover signed by pro football hall of famer Brian Urlacher
Starting bid
Foursome to Moon Valley Country Club
Starting bid
Foursome to Western Skies Golf Club
Starting bid
Foursome to Dobson Ranch
Starting bid
3 days/ 2 nights in Vegas plus 2 tickets to Wizard of Oz at The Sphere.
(200 or 400 level seating based on availability)
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