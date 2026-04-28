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Today's Junior Golfer

About this event

Sales closed

Today's Junior Golfer's Dobson Auction

Pick-up location

2155 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202, USA

1 of 1 Brian Urlacher Signed Bears jersey (Orange Superbowl) item
1 of 1 Brian Urlacher Signed Bears jersey (Orange Superbowl) item
1 of 1 Brian Urlacher Signed Bears jersey (Orange Superbowl) item
1 of 1 Brian Urlacher Signed Bears jersey (Orange Superbowl)
$500

Starting bid

RARE Authentic NFL Superbowl XLI jersey (orange) signed by NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

Brian Urlacher Signed Jersey (Blue Throwback) item
Brian Urlacher Signed Jersey (Blue Throwback) item
Brian Urlacher Signed Jersey (Blue Throwback) item
Brian Urlacher Signed Jersey (Blue Throwback)
$400

Starting bid

RARE Authentic NFL Superbowl XLI jersey (Throwback Blue) signed by NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

Brian Urlacher Signed NFL football item
Brian Urlacher Signed NFL football item
Brian Urlacher Signed NFL football item
Brian Urlacher Signed NFL football
$400

Starting bid

RARE Authentic NFL "Duke" football signed by NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher

Brian Urlacher signed leather football headcover item
Brian Urlacher signed leather football headcover item
Brian Urlacher signed leather football headcover
$250

Starting bid

1 of 1 leather football headcover signed by pro football hall of famer Brian Urlacher

Brian Urlacher Signed Basebal leather golf headcover item
Brian Urlacher Signed Basebal leather golf headcover item
Brian Urlacher Signed Basebal leather golf headcover
$200

Starting bid

1 of 1 leather headcover signed by pro football hall of famer Brian Urlacher

Foursome to Moon Valley Golf Club item
Foursome to Moon Valley Golf Club
$100

Starting bid

Foursome to Moon Valley Country Club

Foursome to Western Skies item
Foursome to Western Skies
$100

Starting bid

Foursome to Western Skies Golf Club

Foursome to Dobson Ranch item
Foursome to Dobson Ranch
$100

Starting bid

Foursome to Dobson Ranch

3 Days 2 Nights in Vegas PLUS Wizard of Oz @ Sphere item
3 Days 2 Nights in Vegas PLUS Wizard of Oz @ Sphere
$350

Starting bid

3 days/ 2 nights in Vegas plus 2 tickets to Wizard of Oz at The Sphere.

(200 or 400 level seating based on availability)


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