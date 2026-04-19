Todd Clifford Legacy Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Value $125.
Starting bid
Value: $65
Starting bid
Value $95
Starting bid
Value $100+
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $69. Donor: Whitmore Family
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $29. Donor: Whitmore Family
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $175. Donor: Whitmore Family
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $220
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $250+
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $150+. Donor: Colorado Avalanche
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $47
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $425
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $79
Starting bid
Value $150. Donor: The Golden Mill
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $62.99. Donor: Enstrom's Arvada
Starting bid
Value $25
Starting bid
Value $100. Donor: Stretch Zone
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $65. Donor: Murchie & Associates
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $88
Starting bid
IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $138
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