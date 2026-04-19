Todd Clifford Legacy Foundation
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Todd Clifford Legacy Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Todd Clifford Legacy Foundation's Silent Auction

Coach Charm Bracelet item
Coach Charm Bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Value $125.

"Narina" Tear Drop Earrings by Sunaina item
"Narina" Tear Drop Earrings by Sunaina
$15

Starting bid

Value: $65

Coach Heart Pendant Necklace item
Coach Heart Pendant Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Value $95

2 Metallica Collectible Comic Books item
2 Metallica Collectible Comic Books
$20

Starting bid

Value $100+

Smart Projector with Wireless Capability item
Smart Projector with Wireless Capability
$15

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $69. Donor: Whitmore Family

Multifunction Speaker, Charger and Phone Stand item
Multifunction Speaker, Charger and Phone Stand
$10

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $29. Donor: Whitmore Family

Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder with Solar Roof item
Birdbuddy Smart Bird Feeder with Solar Roof
$40

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $175. Donor: Whitmore Family

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker/Air Fryer item
Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker/Air Fryer
$50

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $220

Kiss/Red Wings Jersey- Signed (faded) Guitarist Tommy Thayer item
Kiss/Red Wings Jersey- Signed (faded) Guitarist Tommy Thayer
$70

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $250+

Nathan Mackinnon Autographed Puck item
Nathan Mackinnon Autographed Puck
$45

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $150+. Donor: Colorado Avalanche

"8 Other Reasons" Travel Jewelry Bag item
"8 Other Reasons" Travel Jewelry Bag
$10

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $47

Yeti "Roadie 48" Cooler in Big Wave Blue item
Yeti "Roadie 48" Cooler in Big Wave Blue
$80

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $425

"Skies Are Blue" Women's Navy Blazer item
"Skies Are Blue" Women's Navy Blazer
$15

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $79

Golden Mill $150 Gift Card item
Golden Mill $150 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value $150. Donor: The Golden Mill

Enstrom's 2lb Box of Almond Toffee item
Enstrom's 2lb Box of Almond Toffee
$15

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $62.99. Donor: Enstrom's Arvada

Marvin Mims Autographed Football Card item
Marvin Mims Autographed Football Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $25

Stretch Zone - Two 30 Minute Assisted Stretches item
Stretch Zone - Two 30 Minute Assisted Stretches
$25

Starting bid

Value $100. Donor: Stretch Zone

Mountain Man Snack Basket item
Mountain Man Snack Basket
$15

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $65. Donor: Murchie & Associates

"8 Other Reasons" Slouchy Bag item
"8 Other Reasons" Slouchy Bag
$20

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $88

Jules Kae - Mia Bag in Blush & Black item
Jules Kae - Mia Bag in Blush & Black
$20

Starting bid

IN PERSON PICK UP ONLY. Value $138

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