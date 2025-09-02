Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc - Todd Elementary PTA

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Pta California Congress Of Parents Teachers & Students Inc - Todd Elementary PTA

About this shop

Todd Elementary Spirit Wear Shop

Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size XS item
Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size XS
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size S item
Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size M item
Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size L item
Youth HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size XS item
Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size XS
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size S item
Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size M item
Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size L item
Youth NATURAL t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size XS item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size XS
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size S item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size M item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size L item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size XS item
*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size XS
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size S item
*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size S
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size M item
*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size M
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size L item
*NEW* Youth BLACK pull over - size L
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size XS item
*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size XS
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size S item
*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size S
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size M item
*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size M
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size L item
*NEW* Youth CHARCOAL zip up - size L
$25

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L).


All adult pull over hoodies and zip ups are only available in person at the spirit wear cart. Thank you!

Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size S item
Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size M item
Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size L item
Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size XL item
Adult HEATHER FOREST t-shirt - size XL
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size S item
Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size M item
Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size L item
Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size XL item
Adult NATURAL t-shirt - size XL
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult GRAY t-shirt - size S item
Adult GRAY t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult GRAY t-shirt - size M item
Adult GRAY t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult GRAY t-shirt - size L item
Adult GRAY t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult GRAY t-shirt - size XL item
Adult GRAY t-shirt - size XL
$15

Available in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL) and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in multiple colors.

Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size S item
Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size S
$15

Available only in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL).

Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size M item
Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size M
$15

Available only in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL).

Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size L item
Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size L
$15

Available only in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL).

Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size XL item
Adult BLACK VNECK t-shirt - size XL
$15

Available only in adult sizes (S, M, L, XL).

*NEW* Adult BLACK t-shirt - size 2XL item
*NEW* Adult BLACK t-shirt - size 2XL
$15

Available only in adult sizes 2XL and 3XL. Limited stock.

*NEW* Adult BLACK t-shirt - size 3XL item
*NEW* Adult BLACK t-shirt - size 3XL
$15

Available only in adult sizes 2XL and 3XL. Limited stock.

Purchase at spirit cart ONLY - $25 item item
Purchase at spirit cart ONLY - $25 item
$25

Adult pull over and/or zip up purchase at the spirit cart in front of the school only.

Adult BLACK t-shirt - size S item
Adult BLACK t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Adult BLACK t-shirt - size L item
Adult BLACK t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Adult GREEN t-shirt - size S item
Adult GREEN t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Adult GREEN t-shirt - size M item
Adult GREEN t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Adult GRAY t-shirt - size S item
Adult GRAY t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Adult GRAY t-shirt - size M item
Adult GRAY t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Adult BLACK sweatshirt (zip up) - size S item
Adult BLACK sweatshirt (zip up) - size S
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Adult BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size M item
Adult BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size M
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Youth BLACK t-shirt - size S item
Youth BLACK t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth BLACK t-shirt - size M item
Youth BLACK t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GREEN t-shirt - size XS item
Youth GREEN t-shirt - size XS
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GREEN t-shirt - size S item
Youth GREEN t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GREEN t-shirt - size M item
Youth GREEN t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GREEN t-shirt - size L item
Youth GREEN t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size XS item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size XS
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size S item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size S
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size M item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size M
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size L item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size L
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth GRAY t-shirt - size XL item
Youth GRAY t-shirt - size XL
$15

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L, XL) and in multiple colors.

Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size XS item
Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size XS
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size S item
Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size S
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size M item
Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size M
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size L item
Youth BLACK sweatshirt (pull over) - size L
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Youth BLACK sweatshirt (zip up) - size L item
Youth BLACK sweatshirt (zip up) - size L
$25

Available in adult and youth sizes (XS, S, M, L) and in two styles (pull over or zip up).

Todd Elementary Lanyard item
Todd Elementary Lanyard
$5

Todd Elementary lanyard.

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