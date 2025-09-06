Toddler Time - Zumba

Hosted by
Enjoy Zumba for all levels with Thea - fun workout with community!
Playspace 11a-1pm
Puppets and storytime 11a
Free fresh bags for pregnant and postpartum moms
Donations welcome $15
Saturdays at the Spot 12-2
Playspace 12-2 (caregivers must be with children at all times)
Zumba with baby, too - 12:30p
Farm Market 12-2p EBT/SNAP accepted
Playspace/zumba - donation-based $15 for those who can pay
Yoga for all levels with Peyton
Pilates with Anika for all.
Pregnant or postpartum, Anika is experienced teaching you as well. Welcome!
Donation based - $15 with Venmo, Cashapp, Zelle or donate here
Yoga for all levels with Peyton.
Pilates with Anika for all.
Pregnant or postpartum, Anika is experienced teaching you as well. Welcome!
Donation based - $15 with Venmo, Cashapp, Zelle or donate here
Yoga with Peyton for all levels.
Pilates with Anika for all.
Pregnant or postpartum, Anika is experienced teaching you as well. Welcome!
Donation based - $15 with Venmo, Cashapp, Zelle or donate here
Yoga with Peyton for all levels.
Pilates with Anika for all.
Pregnant or postpartum, Anika is experienced teaching you as well. Welcome!
Donation based - $15 with Venmo, Cashapp, Zelle or donate here
Saturdays at the Spot 11a-3p
Playspace 11a-3pm (caregivers must be with children at all times)
Zumba with baby, too - 12:30p
Farm Market 12-3p - EBT/SNAP accepted
Playspace/zumba - donation-based $15 for those who can pay
3-5 pm - 3rd grade and up - caregivers can come, too. Make a healthy snack together, too- Snacks to Systems - How Junk Food Affects Your Health.
Pay for all three sessions - get a discount, ages 7 and up. Learn about your body and food. How food can hurt and help you,
Join the Shades of Pink Paint and Sip - Adults $40 includes 2 drinks and food, kids $20
Kids price for Paint and Sip - 6-9 pm
Choose this and then send us a message that you are paying at the door or by Venmo, CashApp. Zelle ... or are qualified for free entry for yoga and playspace... to [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!