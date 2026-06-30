Three smiling people in togas and sunglasses hold golden cups in the foreground, while pineapples and string lights adorn the background of a "Toga Party Pineapple Night" advertisement.
AOK Collective Inc

Hosted by

AOK Collective Inc

About this event

Toga Party 8/15

if you are a vetted member

you have it

Tier #1 - Couple
$60
Available until Aug 14
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

General Entry for a couple (2 people), if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event. Must check in together.

Tier #1 - Throuple
$90
Available until Aug 14
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

General Entry for a throuple (3 people), if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event. Must all check in together.

Tier #1 - Single Entry - Feminine Identifying
$30
Available until Aug 14

General Entry for 1 feminine identifying member, if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event.

Tier #1 - Single Entry - Masculine Identifying
$30
Available until Aug 15

General Entry for 1 masculine identifying member, if received prior to 10p the night BEFORE the event, or after the first 10 have sold out.

Tier #2 - Couple
$80
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

General Entry for a couple (2 people), if received AFTER 10p the night before the event. Must check in together.

Tier #2 - Throuple
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

General Entry for a throuple (3 people), if received AFTER 10p the night before the event. Must all check in together.

Tier #2 - Single Entry - Feminine Identifying
$40

General Entry for 1 feminine identifying member, if received AFTER 10p the night before the event.

Tier #2 - Single Entry - Masculine Identifying
$40

General Entry for 1 masculine identifying member, after Tier #1 is sold out.

Platinum Members Only
$20

MUST BE A PLATINUM MEMBER TO PURCHASE
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one attendee. **If you purchase this ticket (or multiples) and are not a Platinum member, the money will be refunded to you and you will need to purchase the appropriate ticket type.

*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

VIP Cabana ~ Playboy Bunny Room
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*bed is located inside a room with 3 other VIP beds all separated by privacy curtains

Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag

*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

VIP Cabana ~ City Loft Room
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*bed is located inside a room with 4 other VIP beds all separated by privacy curtains

Benefits Include:
$150/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag

*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

VIP - RED ROOM
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
* room is located inside the house, downstairs near the stripper pole room

Benefits Include:
$400 for up to 4 people
Includes Entry Fee for up to 4 Individuals
Front Row Parking
Private Room w Lockable Door
Private Storage Space for the Night
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Mixers
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) & Water Bottles
Hand & Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Small Gift Bag


Additional Amenities Include:

Alexa Sound system, Personal Storage Cabinet, Riding Chair, Glory Hole, Liberator Couch, Se Couch, Sex Horse Bench, Liberator Mini Bondage Couch, Fan, LED Lighting on Bed, Additional Lighting if Required and Camera Mounts
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

Redezvous Upgrade Package
$20

Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Tonic Water & Soda Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening.

Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.

***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***

Celebrations Package ~ Add On Only
$100
Available until Aug 18

This is NOT an entry ticket. This is just an add on. If you wish to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or other special event, this is for you!

We have 3 categories, and you can choose 1 option from each:

Category 1: Dessert
Get to pick 1 option:
a. chocolate covered strawberries
b. crumbl cookies
c. small cake

Category 2: Drinks
Get to pick 1 item:
a. Champagne
b. Sparkling Cider

c. Rendezvous Upgrade

Category 3: Decor Piece
Get to pick 1 item:
a. balloons (up to 5)
b. bouquet of flowers

Once you select this option, there will be questions to optimize some of the choices.

*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!