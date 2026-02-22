Together As One Sponsorship

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About this event
Includes Top stage banner, listing as the stage sponsor in all social posts and print material (where available).
Includes Stage top banner, left side banner, and right side banner.
Banner will be placed on either the left or right side of the stage.
Listing as the Music sponsor in all social posts and print material (where available).
Banner will be on the stage at the top
Banner will be on the Deck all day the day of the event.
Banner will be on the bottom front of the stage.
Space for one tent (10x10). Must provide a minimum giveaway (prize) of $250.
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