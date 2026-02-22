Apopka Serves Foundation

Hosted by

Apopka Serves Foundation

About this event

Together As One Sponsorship

Stage Sponsor
$7,500

Includes Top stage banner, listing as the stage sponsor in all social posts and print material (where available).

All Stage Banners (3 spaces)
$5,000

Includes Stage top banner, left side banner, and right side banner.

192 x 72 Banner
$3,000

Banner will be placed on either the left or right side of the stage.

Music Sponsor
$2,500

Listing as the Music sponsor in all social posts and print material (where available).

441 x 44 Stage Banner
$2,500

Banner will be on the stage at the top

60 x 36 Banner
$250

Banner will be on the Deck all day the day of the event.

84 x 48 Banner
$500

Banner will be on the bottom front of the stage.

Tent at Event
$250

Space for one tent (10x10). Must provide a minimum giveaway (prize) of $250.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!