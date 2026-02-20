Together for Terry! A Survivor Benefit Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🐷 Silent Auction Item 🐷
1-Hour Private Tour
Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary
Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary!
This private, guided 1-hour tour gives you and your guests the opportunity to:
✨ Meet our rescued potbelly pigs
✨ Learn each animal’s unique rescue story
✨ Feed and interact with sanctuary residents
✨ Ask questions and see how your support helps
✨ Experience the mission of compassion up close
Perfect for families, animal lovers, or anyone looking for a meaningful and memorable visit!
Tour Details:
• Private 1-Hour Guided Tour
• Up to 10 Guests
• Must be scheduled in advance
• Expires: 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Handmade 3’ x 4’ Quilt
This beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade quilt was thoughtfully crafted with love and care.
Perfect for: • Nursery décor
• Lap blanket
• Pet cuddle blanket
• Home accent piece
• Meaningful handmade gift
Features:
✔️ Approximately 3 ft x 4 ft
✔️ Soft, high-quality fabrics
✔️ Durable stitched design
✔️ Unique dog-themed pattern
✔️ Made with time, patience, and craftsmanship
Whether used for warmth or decoration, this cozy quilt is a special piece that will be treasured for years to come.
Starting bid
🐾 SILENT AUCTION ITEM 🐾
Generously Donated by
Crosby Veterinary Clinic
Give your furry family member the gift of health!
This exclusive preventative care package includes:
✅ Two (2) Certificates for a Year’s Supply of Heartgard
Protect your pet from heartworms all year long.
✅ One (1) Certificate for a ProHeart® 12 Injection
12 months of continuous heartworm prevention in a single dose.
✅ One (1) Certificate for a Full Annual Exam
For Cat or Dog, including:
• Office Visit
• Core Vaccines
• Fecal Exam
• Heartworm Test
Starting bid
15838 Tri-City Beach Rd., Beach City TX 77523
Starting bid
15838 Tri-City Beach Rd., Beach City TX 77523
Starting bid
Astros basket that includes 2 CRAWFORD BOX SEATS, collectors items, tumblers, koozies and MORE!!!
Starting bid
Beautiful Springtime door wreath donated by Madelen Franco!
Starting bid
Thank you to Madelen Franco for donating this beautiful piece she made.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Custom hat rack
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!