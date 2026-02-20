Hosted by

Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary

About this event

Sales closed

Together for Terry! A Survivor Benefit Silent Auction

Pick-up location

15838 Tri City Beach Rd Suite C, Beach City, TX 77523, USA

Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary Private Tour item
Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary Private Tour
$50

Starting bid

🐷 Silent Auction Item 🐷

1-Hour Private Tour

Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary

Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary!

This private, guided 1-hour tour gives you and your guests the opportunity to:

✨ Meet our rescued potbelly pigs

✨ Learn each animal’s unique rescue story

✨ Feed and interact with sanctuary residents

✨ Ask questions and see how your support helps

✨ Experience the mission of compassion up close

Perfect for families, animal lovers, or anyone looking for a meaningful and memorable visit!

Tour Details:

• Private 1-Hour Guided Tour

• Up to 10 Guests

• Must be scheduled in advance

• Expires: 12/31/2026


Handmade 3’ x 4’ Quilt item
Handmade 3’ x 4’ Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Handmade 3’ x 4’ Quilt

This beautiful, one-of-a-kind handmade quilt was thoughtfully crafted with love and care.

Perfect for: • Nursery décor

• Lap blanket

• Pet cuddle blanket

• Home accent piece

• Meaningful handmade gift

Features:

✔️ Approximately 3 ft x 4 ft

✔️ Soft, high-quality fabrics

✔️ Durable stitched design

✔️ Unique dog-themed pattern

✔️ Made with time, patience, and craftsmanship

Whether used for warmth or decoration, this cozy quilt is a special piece that will be treasured for years to come.


Crosby Vet Clinic item
Crosby Vet Clinic
$50

Starting bid

🐾 SILENT AUCTION ITEM 🐾

Generously Donated by

Crosby Veterinary Clinic

Give your furry family member the gift of health!

This exclusive preventative care package includes:

✅ Two (2) Certificates for a Year’s Supply of Heartgard

Protect your pet from heartworms all year long.

✅ One (1) Certificate for a ProHeart® 12 Injection

12 months of continuous heartworm prevention in a single dose.

✅ One (1) Certificate for a Full Annual Exam

For Cat or Dog, including:

• Office Visit

• Core Vaccines

• Fecal Exam

• Heartworm Test

Beba's Boutique Gift Card $100 item
Beba's Boutique Gift Card $100
$1

Starting bid

15838 Tri-City Beach Rd., Beach City TX 77523

Beba's Boutique Gift Card $100 item
Beba's Boutique Gift Card $100
$1

Starting bid

15838 Tri-City Beach Rd., Beach City TX 77523

Houston Astros Basket! item
Houston Astros Basket!
$100

Starting bid

Astros basket that includes 2 CRAWFORD BOX SEATS, collectors items, tumblers, koozies and MORE!!!

Spring Time Door Wreath item
Spring Time Door Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful Springtime door wreath donated by Madelen Franco!

Spring Wreath Oval large item
Spring Wreath Oval large
$20

Starting bid

Thank you to Madelen Franco for donating this beautiful piece she made.

Western Hand Painted Fringe Purse item
Western Hand Painted Fringe Purse
$20

Starting bid

Honeybee Wreath item
Honeybee Wreath
$20

Starting bid

Welcome Sign item
Welcome Sign
$20

Starting bid

Hat Rack item
Hat Rack
$50

Starting bid

Custom hat rack

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!