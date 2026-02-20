Together for Terry! A Survivor Benefit Silent Auction

🐷 Silent Auction Item 🐷

1-Hour Private Tour

Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary

Enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Franco Funny Farm Sanctuary!

This private, guided 1-hour tour gives you and your guests the opportunity to:

✨ Meet our rescued potbelly pigs

✨ Learn each animal’s unique rescue story

✨ Feed and interact with sanctuary residents

✨ Ask questions and see how your support helps

✨ Experience the mission of compassion up close

Perfect for families, animal lovers, or anyone looking for a meaningful and memorable visit!

Tour Details:

• Private 1-Hour Guided Tour

• Up to 10 Guests

• Must be scheduled in advance

• Expires: 12/31/2026



