Together in Dance's Spring Fling Fundraiser!

Enjoy food and drinks (alcoholic and non) as you mingle and watch some great performances!
Hero of Together in Dance
$60
Enjoy the food and beverages while providing an extra boost to the organization!
Star of the Show!
$150
Make an incredible difference in the lives of NYC public school students and older adults by contributing $150 to our fundraising efforts! Enjoy the party's food and drink, plus a sticker to show you're a star in our eyes.
Add-on: Sponsor a Teaching Artist
$35
Contribute the cost of a ticket so a Teaching Artist can enjoy this special night too!
Add a donation for Together In Dance Inc A New Jersey Nonprofit Corp
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!