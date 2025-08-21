eventClosed

Together We Can

$

Unisex T-shirt XS - XL item
Unisex T-shirt XS - XL
$22

This is a super comfortable, unisex, Gildan Soft Style t-shirt! 50% of your purchase comes back to Jane's House and the other 50% goes to another local nonprofit! Which one you ask? It's up to you! Select the other nonprofit at checkout!

T-shirt 2x-5x item
T-shirt 2x-5x
$26

This is a super comfortable, unisex, Gildan Soft Style t-shirt! 50% of your purchase comes back to Jane's House and the other 50% goes to another local nonprofit! Which one you ask? It's up to you! Select the other nonprofit at checkout!

Women's V Neck item
Women's V Neck
$28

This is a super comfortable, Women's Gildan Soft Style, fitted, V-neck t-shirt! 50% of your purchase comes back to Jane's House and the other 50% goes to another local nonprofit! Which one you ask? It's up to you! Select the other nonprofit at checkout!

Crewneck Sweatshirt item
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$32

This Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend 50/50 Fleece crew neck is perfect for fall! 50% of your purchase comes back to Jane's House and the other 50% goes to another local nonprofit! Which one you ask? It's up to you! Select the other nonprofit at checkout!

Crewneck Sweatshirt 2x-5x item
Crewneck Sweatshirt 2x-5x
$36

This Gildan Unisex Heavy Blend 50/50 Fleece crew neck is perfect for fall! 50% of your purchase comes back to Jane's House and the other 50% goes to another local nonprofit! Which one you ask? It's up to you! Select the other nonprofit at checkout!

Coffee Mug item
Coffee Mug
$14

This mug will be your new favorite! 50% of your purchase comes back to Jane's House and the other 50% goes to another local nonprofit! Which one you ask? It's up to you! Select the other nonprofit at checkout!

Shipping
$8

Local pick-up time & location to be announced! If you're not local, please add shipping to your cart!

