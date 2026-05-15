A stylized blue and teal geometric shape with the words "Together WE Can" in cursive and block letters is set against a white background.
Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Hosted by

Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities

About this event

Together We Can Event

8572 High Point Rd

Thornville, OH 43076, USA

Individual Ticket (including dinner)
$30

Tickets & RSVP

To minimize costs and streamline the process, please purchase tickets online through the secure link powered by Zeffy (opens in a new tab at checkout). *Zeffy may add an optional contribution, this is not an TWC event fee and can be set to $0.


If payment by check is your only option, please enter the discount code PayByCheck during registration.

Kindly make the check payable to PCBDD and mail it to:

601 Senior Drive
New Lexington, OH 43764
Attn: Marianne Sherwood

Please note that online payment is the preferred method whenever possible.


Seating is limited and based on registration. Reservations are confirmed upon payment. All sales are final; checkout closes when sold out. Printed tickets are not required; purchases will be on file at check-in.


For payment or sponsorship questions, contact [email protected] or call Marianne at 740-342-3542.

Table Sponsor (only 10 available)
$325
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Priority seating for 8 guests (dinner included)

Recognition Includes:

  • Name or logo listed in the event program
  • Name or logo listed on the sponsor page of the event website
  • Social media recognition
  • Featured in the event slideshow


Tickets & RSVP

To minimize costs and streamline the process, please purchase tickets online through the secure link powered by Zeffy (opens in a new tab at checkout). *Zeffy may add an optional contribution, this is not an TWC event fee and can be set to $0.


If payment by check is your only option, please enter the discount code PayByCheck during registration.

Kindly make the check payable to PCBDD and mail it to:

601 Senior Drive
New Lexington, OH 43764
Attn: Marianne Sherwood

Please note that online payment is the preferred method whenever possible.


Seating is limited and based on registration. Reservations are confirmed upon payment. All sales are final; checkout closes when sold out. Printed tickets are not required; purchases will be on file at check-in.


For payment or sponsorship questions, contact [email protected] or call Marianne at 740-342-3542.

Award Sponsor (only 5 available)
$150
  • Includes 1 event ticket (dinner included)
  • Additional tickets must be purchased separately

Recognition Includes:

  • Verbal recognition during the event (live announcement)
  • Name or logo featured in the award presentation video


Tickets & RSVP

To minimize costs and streamline the process, please purchase tickets online through the secure link powered by Zeffy (opens in a new tab at checkout). *Zeffy may add an optional contribution, this is not an TWC event fee and can be set to $0.


If payment by check is your only option, please enter the discount code PayByCheck during registration.

Kindly make the check payable to PCBDD and mail it to:

601 Senior Drive
New Lexington, OH 43764
Attn: Marianne Sherwood

Please note that online payment is the preferred method whenever possible.


Seating is limited and based on registration. Reservations are confirmed upon payment. All sales are final; checkout closes when sold out. Printed tickets are not required; purchases will be on file at check-in.


For payment or sponsorship questions, contact [email protected] or call Marianne at 740-342-3542.

Friend of the Event Sponsor
$75
  • Event ticket must be purchased separately

Recognition Includes:

  • Name listed in the event program
  • Name listed on the event website


Tickets & RSVP

To minimize costs and streamline the process, please purchase tickets online through the secure link powered by Zeffy (opens in a new tab at checkout). *Zeffy may add an optional contribution, this is not an TWC event fee and can be set to $0.


If payment by check is your only option, please enter the discount code PayByCheck during registration.

Kindly make the check payable to PCBDD and mail it to:

601 Senior Drive
New Lexington, OH 43764
Attn: Marianne Sherwood

Please note that online payment is the preferred method whenever possible.


Seating is limited and based on registration. Reservations are confirmed upon payment. All sales are final; checkout closes when sold out. Printed tickets are not required; purchases will be on file at check-in.


For payment or sponsorship questions, contact [email protected] or call Marianne at 740-342-3542.

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