Together We Can Event

Tickets & RSVP

To minimize costs and streamline the process, please purchase tickets online through the secure link powered by Zeffy (opens in a new tab at checkout). *Zeffy may add an optional contribution, this is not an TWC event fee and can be set to $0.





If payment by check is your only option, please enter the discount code PayByCheck during registration.

Kindly make the check payable to PCBDD and mail it to:

601 Senior Drive

New Lexington, OH 43764

Attn: Marianne Sherwood

Please note that online payment is the preferred method whenever possible.





Seating is limited and based on registration. Reservations are confirmed upon payment. All sales are final; checkout closes when sold out. Printed tickets are not required; purchases will be on file at check-in.





For payment or sponsorship questions, contact [email protected] or call Marianne at 740-342-3542.