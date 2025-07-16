Together We Grow

DIVERSITY RICHMOND 1407 Sherwood Ave

Richmond VA, 23220

MEMBERS-Early Bird Admission
$100
RVABDA Members Ticket-Early Bird

Available exclusively for current RVABDA members.

Your ticket includes:

  • Exclusive RVABDA Swag Bag – limited edition tote + 2 promotional items
  • 1 Complimentary Refreshment Ticket – valid Friday or Saturday
  • 1 Raffle Ticket – entry for the grand prize
  • Full Conference Admission – Friday & Saturday
  • Banquet & Entertainment Access – Saturday night

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire for the banquet

Early Bird Pricing: Purchase by January 17 to lock in the special rate. After January 17, the price will increase to $150.

NON-MEMBERS-Early Bird Admission
$150
RVABDA Non-Members Ticket-Early Bird



Available exclusively for non-members who wish to attend the RVABDA Conference.

Your ticket includes:

  • Exclusive RVABDA Swag Bag – limited edition tote + 2 promotional items
  • 1 Complimentary Refreshment Ticket – valid Friday or Saturday
  • 1 Raffle Ticket – entry for the grand prize
  • Full Conference Admission – Friday & Saturday
  • Banquet & Entertainment Access – Saturday night

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire for the banquet

Early Bird Pricing: Purchase by January 17 to lock in the special rate. After January 17, the price will increase to $200.

SENIOR CITIZENS-MEMBERS (55+)-Early Bird Admission
$50
RVABDA Members Senior Citizens-Early Bird Ticket

This ticket is available exclusively for senior citizen members of RVABDA.

Your ticket includes:

  • Exclusive RVABDA Swag Bag – limited edition tote + 2 promotional items
  • 1 Complimentary Refreshment Ticket – valid Friday or Saturday
  • 1 Raffle Ticket – entry for the grand prize
  • Full Conference Admission – Friday & Saturday
  • Banquet & Entertainment Access – Saturday night

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire for the banquet

Early Bird Pricing:

  • Purchase by January 17 to secure the early bird rate.
  • After January 17, the price will increase to $75.
SENIOR CITIZENS-NON-MEMBERS (55+)-Early Bird Admission
$75
RVABDA Non-Members Senior Citizens-Early Bird Ticket

This ticket is available exclusively for senior citizen members of RVABDA.

Your ticket includes:

  • Exclusive RVABDA Swag Bag – limited edition tote + 2 promotional items
  • 1 Complimentary Refreshment Ticket – valid Friday or Saturday
  • 1 Raffle Ticket – entry for the grand prize
  • Full Conference Admission – Friday & Saturday
  • Banquet & Entertainment Access – Saturday night

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire for the banquet

Early Bird Pricing:

  • Purchase by January 17 to secure the early bird rate.
  • After January 17, the price will increase to $100.
COLLEGE STUDENTS–MEMBERS-Early Bird Admission
$50
RVABDA Members College Students– Early Bird Ticket

Available exclusively for current college students who are members of RVABDA

Requirements:

Your ticket includes:

  • Exclusive RVABDA Swag Bag – limited edition tote + 2 promotional items
  • 1 Complimentary Refreshment Ticket – valid Friday or Saturday
  • 1 Raffle Ticket – entry for the grand prize (additional tickets may be purchased separately)
  • Full Conference Admission – Friday & Saturday
  • Banquet & Entertainment Access – Saturday night

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire for the banquet

Early Bird Pricing: Purchase by January 17 to lock in the special rate. After January 17, the price will increase to $75.

COLLEGE STUDENTS–NON-MEMBERS-Early Bird Admission
$75
RVABDA Non-Members College Students– Early Bird Ticket

Available exclusively for current college students-non-members who wish to attend the RVABDA Conference.

Requirements:

Your ticket includes:

  • Exclusive RVABDA Swag Bag – limited edition tote + 2 promotional items
  • 1 Complimentary Refreshment Ticket – valid Friday or Saturday
  • 1 Raffle Ticket – entry for the grand prize (additional tickets may be purchased separately)
  • Full Conference Admission – Friday & Saturday
  • Banquet & Entertainment Access – Saturday night

Dress Code: Semi-formal attire for the banquet

Early Bird Pricing: Purchase by January 17 to lock in the special rate. After January 17, the price will increase to $100

ADD-ONS: Child (age 13-17)
$10

Will you be bringing your child (AGE 13-17*) to the conference? If so, please add this ticket with your ticket purchase.

*If you are bringing more than one child, you will need to add one ticket for each child.

*FREE admission for children age 12 and under.

ADD-ONS: Child (age 12 and under)
free

Will you be bringing your child (AGE 12 and under*) to the conference? If so, please add this ticket with your ticket purchase.

*If you are bringing more than one child, you will need to add one ticket for each child.

*FREE admission for children age 12 and under.

