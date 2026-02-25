Together We Lead: Future PA Conference 2026

Participants will have the opportunity to hear from inspirational keynote speakers, listen to 1st Year PA student panelists as well as a panel of PA Programs' Admissions representatives. Additionally, you will be able to engage in an intentional Networking Session with PA students and practicing PAs. Several pre-PA support organizations, PA programs, health and PA professional organizations will be part of the exhibitor's resource fair. The day will end in an array of clinical workshops that will give you a glimpse of skills learned in PA school.