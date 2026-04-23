A Bed for Izzy

Hosted by

A Bed for Izzy

About this event

Together We Picnic: A Bed for Izzy & enGAGE Mobility 2026

3535 N Glenstone Ave

Springfield, MO 65803, USA

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

You do not have to be present to when a raffle but if you are you get to choose your prize!

Raffle Ticket Bundle (5 raffle tickets)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

You do not have to be present to when a raffle but if you are you get to choose your prize!

🎟️ Just coming to enjoy the fun! – Free
Free

Everyone is welcome, no donation required!
Come enjoy bounce houses, yard games, music, and community connection. Whether you’re here to play, picnic, or learn more about our mission, we’re so glad you’re joining us.
💛 Your presence matters just as much as your support.

💛 $10 – Suggested Donation per Person
$10

Help us make a difference while enjoying the fun!
Your $10 gift helps bring safety and support to children who need specialized beds or mobility equipment. Every dollar helps us serve more families—thank you!

🧺 $30 – Suggested Family Donation Pass
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Bring the whole crew!
Your $30 donation supports the work of A Bed for Izzy and enGAGE Mobility while you enjoy food, games, and community fun as a family. Together, we create safe, joyful spaces for kids to thrive.

🥉 Friend of the Picnic – $100
$100

Become a Sponsor of the Picnic starting at $100!
Includes:
✔️ Name/logo on group sponsor sign
✔️ Listed on website & thank-you post
🎈 Helps cover event costs.

🥈 Neighbor Sponsor – $250
$250

Includes:
✔️ Medium logo on event banner
✔️ Verbal thank-you
✔️ 1 social media shoutout
✔️ Logo on event webpage
✔️ Option to provide giveaway item
🍽️ Supports food or event activities.

🥇 Community Builder – $500
$500

Includes:
✔️ Large logo on event banner
✔️ Verbal recognition
✔️ Tagged in 2 social media posts
✔️ Table/booth at event
✔️ Logo on event webpage
🛏️ Helps fund a portion of a specialized bed or equipment.

🏆 Premier Picnic Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000

Includes:
✔️ Premier logo placement on banners, signage, & materials
✔️ Dedicated social media spotlight
✔️ Recognition from stage
✔️ Table/booth at event
✔️ Logo/link on event webpage
🛏️ Helps fund a portion of a specialized bed or equipment.

Add a donation for A Bed for Izzy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!