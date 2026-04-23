Together We Picnic: A Bed for Izzy & enGAGE Mobility 2026

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About this event
You do not have to be present to when a raffle but if you are you get to choose your prize!
You do not have to be present to when a raffle but if you are you get to choose your prize!
Everyone is welcome, no donation required!
Come enjoy bounce houses, yard games, music, and community connection. Whether you’re here to play, picnic, or learn more about our mission, we’re so glad you’re joining us.
💛 Your presence matters just as much as your support.
Help us make a difference while enjoying the fun!
Your $10 gift helps bring safety and support to children who need specialized beds or mobility equipment. Every dollar helps us serve more families—thank you!
Bring the whole crew!
Your $30 donation supports the work of A Bed for Izzy and enGAGE Mobility while you enjoy food, games, and community fun as a family. Together, we create safe, joyful spaces for kids to thrive.
Become a Sponsor of the Picnic starting at $100!
Includes:
✔️ Name/logo on group sponsor sign
✔️ Listed on website & thank-you post
🎈 Helps cover event costs.
Includes:
✔️ Medium logo on event banner
✔️ Verbal thank-you
✔️ 1 social media shoutout
✔️ Logo on event webpage
✔️ Option to provide giveaway item
🍽️ Supports food or event activities.
Includes:
✔️ Large logo on event banner
✔️ Verbal recognition
✔️ Tagged in 2 social media posts
✔️ Table/booth at event
✔️ Logo on event webpage
🛏️ Helps fund a portion of a specialized bed or equipment.
Includes:
✔️ Premier logo placement on banners, signage, & materials
✔️ Dedicated social media spotlight
✔️ Recognition from stage
✔️ Table/booth at event
✔️ Logo/link on event webpage
🛏️ Helps fund a portion of a specialized bed or equipment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!