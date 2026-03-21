Project Full Out Inc

Hosted by

Project Full Out Inc

About this event

“Together We Restore : Breakfast with the Board”

3717 Farmington Dr

Greensboro, NC 27407, USA

“Together We Restore : Breakfast with the Board”
Free


Let's do Sunday Breakfast Together! For every  5th  attendee (ages 16 and up), one guest will receive a $10 breakfast credit (first-come, first-served). Limited to 10 guests.  Guests must arrive before 8:30 AM to qualify. Come on your own or bring friends, family, or co-workers and join the conversation as we connect.


All attendees are responsible for the cost of their meal.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/BreakfastwiththeBoard





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