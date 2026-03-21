“Together We Restore : Breakfast with the Board”





Let's do Sunday Breakfast Together! For every 5th attendee (ages 16 and up), one guest will receive a $10 breakfast credit (first-come, first-served). Limited to 10 guests. Guests must arrive before 8:30 AM to qualify. Come on your own or bring friends, family, or co-workers and join the conversation as we connect.





All attendees are responsible for the cost of their meal.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/BreakfastwiththeBoard















