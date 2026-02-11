Together We Rock Life Gentle Reset Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 11, 2027
Investment: $67 (Annual) For the sister seeking to quiet the noise and find her footing.
Valid until May 11, 2027
Investment: $97 (Annual) For the sister ready to be revived by new wisdom and divine support.
No expiration
Investment: $147 (Annual) For the sister desiring a deeper perspective and a firmer foundation.
No expiration
Investment: $257 (Annual) For the leader ready to pour out into others from a place of total rest.
No expiration
for total life-changing divine refreshment.
The Gentle Reset Library – $127 (One-time Purchase) For those who wish to own the complete
12-part audio transformation from Finding Strength in Numbers to The Masterpiece Mindset
without an annual membership commitment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!