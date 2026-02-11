Together We Rock Life Inc

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Together We Rock Life Inc

About the memberships

Together We Rock Life Gentle Reset Memberships

The Stillness Level Membership
$67

Valid until May 11, 2027

The Stillness Level

Investment: $67 (Annual) For the sister seeking to quiet the noise and find her footing.

  • Monthly Sisterhood Workshops: Expert-led sessions to help you find your peace.
  • Weekly Soul Affirmations: Spiritual fuel to keep your heart grounded.
  • 3 Quarterly Online Gatherings: Intimate events to connect with your sisters.
The Refresh Level Membership
$97

Valid until May 11, 2027

The Refresh Level

Investment: $97 (Annual) For the sister ready to be revived by new wisdom and divine support.

  • All Stillness Benefits: Workshops, affirmations, and community events.
  • The First Key: Access to Part 1 of the Audio Series: Strength in Numbers.
  • A Voice in the Circle: Priority notice for speaking opportunities at our events.
The Clarity Level
$147

No expiration

The Clarity Level

Investment: $147 (Annual) For the sister desiring a deeper perspective and a firmer foundation.

  • All Stillness & Refresh Benefits: Full community access and priority notices.
  • The Strength Suite: 3 Audio Parts (Strength in Numbers, Collaboration, and Weathering Storms) to help you stand firm.
Executive Tier Membership
$257

No expiration

The Overflow Level (Executive Tier)

Investment: $257 (Annual) For the leader ready to pour out into others from a place of total rest.

  • All Sisterhood Benefits: Every workshop, affirmation, and event.
  • The Wisdom Library: 6 Audio Parts from the Gentle Reset Series to nourish your soul.
  • Premier Speaker Platform: A guaranteed opportunity to share your message with the sisterhood.
  • A Seat at the Table: Direct influence in shaping the future of Together We Rock Life.
Gentle Reset Library
$127

No expiration

The Complete Audio Twelve-Part Audio Series Experience.

for total life-changing divine refreshment.


The Gentle Reset Library – $127 (One-time Purchase) For those who wish to own the complete

12-part audio transformation from Finding Strength in Numbers to The Masterpiece Mindset

without an annual membership commitment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!