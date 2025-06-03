Together We Thrive: Choose the Membership That Fits You Best
🎓 Learning Cohort
$15
Renews monthly
As a Learning Cohort member, you're not just joining a gym; you're joining a supportive community dedicated to growth and learning. Your participation helps us create a space where everyone can thrive, and you get to enjoy all the unique programs and sessions we offer! (Note: The Program Support fee will be collected during enrollment and is not tax-deductible.)
💗 Sustaining Member
$30.42
Renews monthly
As a sustaining member, your consistent support helps power our mission and keep the Her365 Fitness gym doors open. You get unlimited access, discounted sessions, and early invites -- while helping ensure wellness remains within reach for the women in our community.
💗 Sustaining Member
$365
Renews yearly on: January 15
As an annual sustaining member, you're making a big impact all year long! Your support helps sustain our mission and ensures we can continue providing valuable programs and services. Thank you for being such a vital part of our community!
💗 Sustaining Member
$65
Renews monthly
As a sustaining member, you're helping us dream bigger and serve deeper. You'll have full access to all of our programs, and your generosity directly supports our future. You're not just funding a gym; you're fueling a movement!
💗 Sustaining Member
$780
Renews yearly on: January 15
By choosing an annual sustaining membership, you're super-charging your impact. Your generous support helps us continue our mission and keeps our programs thriving. Plus, you'll enjoy all the perks of being a valued member of our community!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!