Tokki Tickets

One Pint of Tokki Beer 🍺

Redeem on November 8, 2025 at AK Connection’s Anniversary at Marriott Southwest. Must be 21+ at the time of redemption.



All proceeds will go to AK Connection to support cultural, educational, and social programming for the Korean adoptee community in Minnesota and beyond.





Sponsored by Kate Winkel & Juno Cho of Arbeiter Brewing Company

Arbeiter Brewing Company is a Korean Adoptee– and 2nd generation Korean–owned brewery and taproom. They’ve crafted an award-winning Korean Rice Lager and were named Most Innovative Brewery in Minnesota this year! Arbeiter uses their space and platform to inspire and implement diversity, equity, and inclusion — and they’re proudly among the 2% of Asian-owned breweries in the U.S.