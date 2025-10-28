Toledo African American Chamber Of Commerce Membership

Valid for one year
(Limited-time offer through December 31, 2025)
For organizations with 10 or fewer employees.
Gain access to essential Chamber benefits at an exclusive introductory rate designed to help small, growing businesses connect, learn, and thrive.
For organizations with 11–25 employees.
Perfect for expanding businesses ready to grow their presence, engage in advocacy efforts, and increase visibility across Northwest Ohio.
For organizations with 26 or more employees.
Designed for established companies committed to supporting economic inclusion and investing in the growth of the African American business community.
For corporations, institutions, and community investors dedicated to long-term impact and partnership.
Includes everything in the Corporate Partner tier, plus:
