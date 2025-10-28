Toledo African American Chamber Of Commerce Membership

Small Business Membership
$50

Valid for one year

(Limited-time offer through December 31, 2025)
For organizations with 10 or fewer employees.
Gain access to essential Chamber benefits at an exclusive introductory rate designed to help small, growing businesses connect, learn, and thrive.

  • Access to all Chamber networking events and workshops
  • Business spotlight in Chamber communications
  • Listing in TAACC member directory
  • Eligibility for Chamber-led business grants and opportunities
  • Discounts on select sponsorships and programs
Emerging Enterprise Membership
$100

Valid for one year

(Limited-time offer through December 31, 2025)
For organizations with 11–25 employees.
Perfect for expanding businesses ready to grow their presence, engage in advocacy efforts, and increase visibility across Northwest Ohio.

  • Access to all Chamber networking events and workshops
  • Business spotlight in Chamber communications
  • Listing in TAACC member directory
  • Eligibility for Chamber-led business grants and opportunities
  • Discounts on select sponsorships and programs
  • Priority inclusion in TAACC marketing and media features
  • Invitations to regional partnership events
  • Access to members-only leadership and procurement workshops
Corporate Partner Membership
$250

Valid for one year

(Limited-time offer through December 31, 2025)

For organizations with 26 or more employees.
Designed for established companies committed to supporting economic inclusion and investing in the growth of the African American business community.

  • Access to all Chamber networking events and workshops
  • Business spotlight in Chamber communications
  • Listing in TAACC member directory
  • Eligibility for Chamber-led business grants and opportunities
  • Discounts on select sponsorships and programs
  • Priority inclusion in TAACC marketing and media features
  • Invitations to regional partnership events
  • Access to members-only leadership and procurement workshops
  • Co-branding and sponsorship opportunities
  • Speaking opportunities at TAACC events
  • Annual partnership recognition at the Chamber’s signature events
  • Inclusion in advocacy and supplier diversity initiatives
Legacy Partner Membership
$500

Valid for one year

For corporations, institutions, and community investors dedicated to long-term impact and partnership.

Includes everything in the Corporate Partner tier, plus:

  • Seat on advisory council for program planning
  • Featured recognition on the Chamber website and event materials
  • Annual consultation with TAACC leadership to align partnership goals
  • Access to all Chamber networking events and workshops
  • Business spotlight in Chamber communications
  • Listing in TAACC member directory
  • Eligibility for Chamber-led business grants and opportunities
  • Discounts on select sponsorships and programs
  • Priority inclusion in TAACC marketing and media features
  • Invitations to regional partnership events
  • Access to members-only leadership and procurement workshops
  • Co-branding and sponsorship opportunities
  • Speaking opportunities at TAACC events
  • Annual partnership recognition at the Chamber’s signature events
  • Inclusion in advocacy and supplier diversity initiatives
Add a donation for Toledo African American Chamber Of Commerce Llc

$

