Tree Of Life Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Tree Of Life Foundation Inc

About this event

4th Annual Gala - Tree of Life Foundation

Historic Rock Gym 135 Main Street

Loganville, GA30052

The Style Starter – (General Admission)
$75

✔ Entry to the Gala

✔ Dinner & Entertainment

✔ Access to Fashion Show & Raffles

The Signature Look
$150

✔ All General Admission benefits

✔ Recognition on event screen

✔ Special thank-you gift

The Designer Level
$300

✔ All previous benefits

✔ Priority seating

✔ Name listed in event program

✔ Social media recognition

The Runway Sponsor
$500

✔ All previous benefits

✔ VIP seating

✔ Logo placement on event materials

✔ Highlighted as a supporting partner

The Couture Partner
$1,000

✔ All previous benefits

✔ VIP seating

✔ Logo placement on event materials

✔ Highlighted as a supporting partner

The Legacy Designer ( Corporate )
$5,000

Corporate Sponsorship

✔ VIP table (8–10 guests)

✔ Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials

✔ Featured spotlight during the event

✔ Opportunity to speak or present (if desired)

Add a donation for Tree Of Life Foundation Inc

$

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