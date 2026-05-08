4th Annual Gala - Tree of Life Foundation

Hosted by
About this event
Loganville, GA30052
✔ Entry to the Gala
✔ Dinner & Entertainment
✔ Access to Fashion Show & Raffles
✔ All General Admission benefits
✔ Recognition on event screen
✔ Special thank-you gift
✔ All previous benefits
✔ Priority seating
✔ Name listed in event program
✔ Social media recognition
✔ All previous benefits
✔ VIP seating
✔ Logo placement on event materials
✔ Highlighted as a supporting partner
✔ All previous benefits
✔ VIP seating
✔ Logo placement on event materials
✔ Highlighted as a supporting partner
Corporate Sponsorship
✔ VIP table (8–10 guests)
✔ Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials
✔ Featured spotlight during the event
✔ Opportunity to speak or present (if desired)
$
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