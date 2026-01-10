Tomas Ffa Booster Club

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Tomas Ffa Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Tomas FFA Booster Club's Silent Auction

Whiskey Gift basket item
Whiskey Gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Whisky basket complete with a bottle of TX whiskey out of Fort Worth, two glasses and stainless steel chillers.

Cody Johnson Basket item
Cody Johnson Basket item
Cody Johnson Basket
$300

Starting bid

2 tickets to the SOLD OUT Cody Johnson show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Section 114, Row EE, Seats 1&2

Fishing Basket item
Fishing Basket item
Fishing Basket
$15

Starting bid

Spring and Summer are right around the corner and you’ll have everything you need for a day on the water with this Fishing basket!

Bucee’s Basket item
Bucee’s Basket
$15

Starting bid

Who doesn’t love a good trip to Bucee’s??? Enjoy a basket full of Bucee‘s novelty items, without having to make the trip!

Seasoning Basket item
Seasoning Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket of Twisted D seasoning and Ramble Creek Grill Gift Card

Cozy Night In Basket item
Cozy Night In Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket is complete with all of your Bath & Body Works faves and a sweet treat to snuggle up with!

Seasoning Basket item
Seasoning Basket
$20

Starting bid

Double S Seasoning basket with Ramble Creek Grill Gift Card

Amika Basket item
Amika Basket
$15

Starting bid

Filled with all the Amika “Must Have“ items, this basket will leave your hair not only looking amazing but smelling amazing too!

Smoking Wizard Basket item
Smoking Wizard Basket
$20

Starting bid

Smokin Wizard Sauce.. “A little Bit of Magic in every bottle”

Summer Outdoors Basket item
Summer Outdoors Basket
$25

Starting bid

All you need for a hot summer day!!

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