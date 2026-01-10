Tomas FFA Booster Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Whisky basket complete with a bottle of TX whiskey out of Fort Worth, two glasses and stainless steel chillers.
Starting bid
2 tickets to the SOLD OUT Cody Johnson show at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Section 114, Row EE, Seats 1&2
Starting bid
Spring and Summer are right around the corner and you’ll have everything you need for a day on the water with this Fishing basket!
Starting bid
Who doesn’t love a good trip to Bucee’s??? Enjoy a basket full of Bucee‘s novelty items, without having to make the trip!
Starting bid
Basket of Twisted D seasoning and Ramble Creek Grill Gift Card
Starting bid
This basket is complete with all of your Bath & Body Works faves and a sweet treat to snuggle up with!
Starting bid
Double S Seasoning basket with Ramble Creek Grill Gift Card
Starting bid
Filled with all the Amika “Must Have“ items, this basket will leave your hair not only looking amazing but smelling amazing too!
Starting bid
Smokin Wizard Sauce.. “A little Bit of Magic in every bottle”
Starting bid
All you need for a hot summer day!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!