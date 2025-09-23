Tomas Theatre Company Texas Thespians Festival Trip

900 N Shoreline Blvd

Corpus Christi, TX 78401, USA

Full Trip Cost
$350

You can pay for the full cost of the trip in 1 payment or see below for other options.

October 3 - 1st payment due

October 17 - 2nd payment due

November 3 - Final Payment due

1st Installment Payment Option
$116.67

You can pay in 3 separate equal installments.

2nd Installment Payment Option
$70

You can pay the minimum 1st installment amount of $70 by October 3rd or you can pay for multiple "tickets" to make the amount larger. i.e. 2 tickets to make your payment $140, 3 tickets to make it $210, and so on.

