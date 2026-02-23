Tombstone Chamber Hometown Heroes Banner Program

The Tombstone Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the next installation of our Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for our community to honor our local

THS Grads, Alumni and Educators as well as past and present members of the

Armed Forces and First Responders.

Tribute Banners will be installed on Highway 80 streetlight poles from 3rd St. to 6th Sts. .

Those recognized through the program must be or have been a THS Senior, Alumni, Educator, Mentor or Staff member. Service Members must have been either a Tombstone resident or an immediate family member of a Tombstone resident .

If you have a loved one who is a current or former THS graduate, educator, mentor, staff member or a local service member connected to Tombstone that you would like to honor, please contact us for a Sponsor Application to purchase your banner.