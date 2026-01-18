USNSCC Tomcat Squadron & Training Ship

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USNSCC Tomcat Squadron & Training Ship

About this event

Tomcat Squadron & Training Ship - 2026 Night at the Races Annual Fundraiser

401 N Groesbeck Hwy

Mt Clemens, MI 48043, USA

General Admission
$50

1 General admission seat, dinner & open bar included.

8 seats per table.

Sponsor and Name a Horse
$25

Sponsors one horse, in one race.


As this is an adults only event - Feel free to be creative with your sponsored horse names. Unhinged, inappropriate, and R-rated horse names are both permitted and encouraged!

Sponsor a Race - Full Page
$100

Full-page sponsor advertisement space for one race.

Please email [email protected] with sponsor graphic(s) after purchase.

Sponsor a Race - Half Page
$50

Half-page sponsor advertisement space for one race.

Please email [email protected] with sponsor graphic(s) after purchase.

Sponsor a Race - Quarter Page
$25

Quarter-page sponsor advertisement space for one race.

Please email [email protected] with sponsor graphic(s) after purchase.

Add a donation for USNSCC Tomcat Squadron & Training Ship

$

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