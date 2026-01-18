Tomcat Squadron & Training Ship - 2026 Night at the Races Annual Fundraiser

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About this event
1 General admission seat, dinner & open bar included.
8 seats per table.
Sponsors one horse, in one race.
As this is an adults only event - Feel free to be creative with your sponsored horse names. Unhinged, inappropriate, and R-rated horse names are both permitted and encouraged!
Full-page sponsor advertisement space for one race.
Please email [email protected] with sponsor graphic(s) after purchase.
Half-page sponsor advertisement space for one race.
Please email [email protected] with sponsor graphic(s) after purchase.
Quarter-page sponsor advertisement space for one race.
Please email [email protected] with sponsor graphic(s) after purchase.
$
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