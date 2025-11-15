TomeCon 2026

300 N Thomas St

Athens, GA 30601

Student Tickets WITH LUNCH
$60
Student Tickets WITHOUT LUNCH
$45

No outside food is permitted at the venue.

Adult Tickets WITH LUNCH
$35
Adult Tickets WITHOUT LUNCH
$20

No outside food is permitted at the venue.

Adviser Ticket WITH LUNCH
$18

These tickets are for chapter advisers/main chaperones for your group. Limit 2 per chapter TOTAL Adviser tickets (with or without lunch or a combination)

Adviser Ticket WITHOUT LUNCH
Free

These tickets are for chapter advisers/main chaperones for your group. Limit 2 per chapter TOTAL Adviser tickets (with or without lunch or a combination)

Bus Pass
$45

This includes a ticket for your bus driver.

Bus Driver LUNCH Ticket
$18
TomeCon T Shirt - YOUTH SMALL
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - YOUTH MEDIUM
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - YOUTH LARGE
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - ADULT SMALL
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - ADULT MEDIUM
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - ADULT LARGE
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - ADULT XL
$18

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - ADULT 2XL
$21

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

TomeCon T Shirt - ADULT 3XL
$21

See shirt design at tomesociety.org/tomecon

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!