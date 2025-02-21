Myrtle Lodge #145
Tommy Beets Memorial Golf Tournament - 2025
11600 S Portland Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170, USA
Four-Person Team
$400
Sign up for shotgun-start to play at beautiful Earlywine Golf Course.
Single Person Sign-Up
$100
Sign up for shotgun-start to play at beautiful Earlywine Golf Course.
Hole Sponsor
$100
Why not sponsor a hole for your company or to honor a friend or promote your own event?
